During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen more and more people making a difference, whether it be at their synagogue, business, school or with their neighbors. We expect many of those people to be nominated for the Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers class of 2021.
Do you know someone who is making a difference in Jewish Cleveland? Do you know someone from Northeast Ohio who is repairing the world?
If someone comes to mind who fits that description, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to consider them for recognition as a member of the 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers.
We are seeking 18, or chai, individuals who are involved as lay leaders and volunteers within the community or who work at nonprofit organizations, and display “mensch-like” characteristics including honor and integrity. Their contributions should not be what they do for a career unless the nominating individual believes those efforts stand out as making a difference for the Jewish community.
Qualified nominees must be 18 years of age as of July 30, 2021, and have ties to Northeast Ohio. Nominees do not need to be Jewish, but efforts to better the Jewish community will play a key role in the selection committee’s decisions.
Visit cjn.org/18dm to submit your nominations. Deadline to nominate is 11:59 p.m. EDT Aug. 12.
The seventh class of CJN 18 Difference Makers will be honored at a reception and awards ceremony Nov. 21, at a location to be announced.
The 2021 class of 18 Difference Makers will be announced Sept. 23 in the CJN, at cjn.org, on Facebook at facebook.com/clevelandjewishnews, on Twitter @CleveJN and via a press release.
Complete details about 18 Difference Makers can be found at cjn.org/differencemakers.
Co-presenting sponsor is Classic Lexus. Civic Leadership Award sponsor is McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA.
Tickets will go on sale Sept. 23 at cjn.org/18dm.
Event sponsorship packages are available by contacting Events Manager Gina Lloyd at 216-342-5196 or glloyd@cjn.org.