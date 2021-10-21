If You Go

WHAT: Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers reception and awards ceremony

WHEN: Dec. 9 beginning at 6 p.m. with cocktails and hors d’ouevres; 7, seated dinner, dessert and awards ceremony

WHERE: Landerhaven, 6111 Landerhaven Drive, Mayfield Heights

TICKETS & INFO: Individual tickets are $108; table sponsor is $1,300. Email glloyd@cjn.org if you would like to request a kosher meal or have a dietary restriction. Visit cjn.org/18dm to purchase tickets.

Livestream Option: For those unable to attend the in-person awards ceremony, livestream attendance is $18. Don’t miss any content from the CJN and take advantage of a special 18 Difference Makers offer with a livestream, plus a one-year print and e-edition subscription to the CJN for only $54, which is an $18 savings. Your livestream and/or subscription purchase allows the CJN to continue to fulfill our mission of providing a public service to the Jewish community of Northeast Ohio. Subscription offer is for new subscribers only. Current subscribers are asked to gift their subscription. Visit cjn.org/18dm to purchase the livestream.

MISC.: To purchase a congratulatory ad in the CJN’s 2021 18 Difference Makers special section publishing Dec. 10, contact Vice President of Sales Adam Mandell at amandell@cjn.org or 216-342-5191.