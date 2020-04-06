Easy four-ingredient brisket

- Meat/dairy: meat
- Time: > 60 minutes
- Difficulty: intermediate
- Health & allergies: gluten-free
This recipe was designed for Passover, when Chabad custom is to use only vegetables that can be peeled and almost no packaged food or spices (other than salt). It’s simple – just carrot, parsnip, onion and red wine, but carrots and parsnip are surprisingly flavorful and give this brisket great flavor.
Ingredients
- 2 large Spanish onions
- 3 medium carrots
- 1 large parsnip
- 2.5 lbs. second-cut brisket
- Salt
- 1 cup dry red wine
Directions
Slice the onions into thin half-rounds. Place half in the bottom of a baking dish (I prefer glass or ceramic).
Shred the carrots and parsnip. You can use a food processor or blender. Smaller pieces are better. You want approximately equal amounts of carrot and parsnip, so adjust your amounts accordingly (sizes vary).
Pat the brisket dry and sprinkle with salt on all sides. Press the shredded carrot and parsnip into the meat as if you were encrusting or breading it. Carefully (so the carrot and parsnip don’t fall off) place the piece of meat, fat side up, on top of the onions. Cover with the remaining onions.
Pour the wine in slowly, cover the pan tightly with foil, and place in the oven.
Cook at 400 degrees for one hour. Reduce temperature to 250 degrees and cook for an additional two to three hours. Time will vary depending on the thickness of your meat, your oven and the type of pan you use. You’re looking for “fork tender” which means the meat gives no resistance when you poke a fork into it.
Refrigerate overnight. Slice thinly against the grain and return to the sauce. Reheat in the oven or stovetop. Freezes well, or stays good in the fridge for four to five days.
Serves 8