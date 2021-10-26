“Embrace Your Own Space: Teaching Children About Personal Space and Physical Distancing”
Joan Morgenstern
Illustrated by Emily Gommel
Senders Pediatrics
“Sammy the Shot: Preparing Children for Vaccinations”
Joan Morgenstern
Illustrated By Leon Simone
Senders Pediatrics
“Task of the Mask: Teaching Children about the Importance of Wearing
a Mask”
Joan Morgenstern
Illustrated by Lucy Williams
Senders Pediatrics
“Way to Go, Elbow!: Teaching Children How to Reduce the Spread of Germs”
Joan Morgenstern
Illustrated by Lucy Williams
Senders Pediatrics
Dr. Shelly Senders has had his own private pediatric practice in South Euclid since 1987. As part of his vision to provide cutting edge and comprehensive medical care for contented children, Senders Pediatrics has published four books, “Embrace Your Own Space,” “Sammy the Shot,” “Task of the Mask” and “Way to Go Elbow!”
The four books educate patients and their families on topics including practicing social distancing, making shots less scary, the importance of wearing a mask and maintaining healthy hygiene habits.
Senders commissioned Joan Morgenstern, educator and parent coach at Senders Pediatrics, to write the four picture books. Morgenstern has more than 30 years of professional experience in the classroom and as an early childhood school director. She uses this background to make the four informative books entertaining and compelling for children.
The books feature equally engaging, beautifully colorful illustrations by three different artists: Emily Gommel, illustrator of “Embrace Your Own Space”; Leon Simone, illustrator of “Sammy the Shot”; and Lucy Williams, illustrator of “Task of the Mask” and “Way to Go, Elbow!”