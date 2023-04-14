The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a dynamic, creative and innovative sales professional with proven success to join our Sales team. As an AE, you will have myriad opportunities to earn an income that increases with every sale you make, through advertising sales for our 3 newspapers, 19 magazines, digital, event sponsorships and more.
Goals and expectations
• Fiercely competitive
• Excellent listening & communication skills
• Achieve monthly, quarterly and annual sales goals
• Consistently maintaining high level of activity in the field (cold calls, prospecting, custom needs assessment, proposals, closing sales)
• Exhibits confidence and professionalism in presentation skills
• Ability to set next steps and achieve defined goals with prospects and expectations for closing business
• Collaborating with support team to ensure deliverables and deadlines are met; excels in fast-paced team atmosphere
• Strong interpersonal and organizational skills paramount to success
• Comfortable with technology and understanding of digital and social media
Requirements
• Print, media, digital and/or event experience preferred
• 2-3 years direct outside sales experience
• Bachelor’s Degree from 4-year college or university
• Strong understanding of the digital ecosystem (e.g. social, mobile, ad technology and video) a plus
• Organized, multi-tasker who thrives in a fast-paced environment
• Incredible business acumen with an entrepreneurial spirit to own a territory, business and clients
• Strong work ethic is a must
• Positive attitude and team players only please
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members. The CJPC provides a competitive salary, health care, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and office.
If you feel strongly that you could contribute to our team, and thrive in a fun, fast-paced, deadline-driven, family-first atmosphere, we encourage you to submit your cover letter and resume to Adam Mandell, Vice President of Sales, at jobs@cjn.org. Please include “Account Executive” in the subject line.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.