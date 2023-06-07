The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking an Accounting Assistant to perform daily accounting, administrative and circulation tasks that will support our print and digital subscriber initiatives. The Accounting Assistant responsibilities include but are not limited to: perform all activities related to the accounts receivable function including collections, bank deposits, monthly invoicing, managing subscriber accounts, preparing and processing mailings, utilizing partnerships to identify, create ad execute subscriber retention. The Accounting Assistant will also provide day to day support for the President and other senior leaders of the Company.
Ideal Candidate will possess these skills:
- Proficiency in MS Office
- Proficiency in QuickBooks
- Solid understanding of bookkeeping practices and general accounting principles
- Ability to quickly earn new software and internal processes
- Experience with USPS postal regulations a plus
- Inside sales and/or call center experience
- Highly organized and able to prioritize and execute multiple projects simultaneously
- Meticulous attention to detail
- High degree of proficiency in both verbal and written communications (English)
- Excellent interpersonal skills and team oriented
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members. The CJPC provides a competitive salary, healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and work.
If you feel strongly that you could contribute to our team, and thrive in a fun, fast-paced, deadline-driven, family-first atmosphere, we encourage you to submit your cover letter and resume to Tracy DiDomenico, CFO, at jobs@cjn.org. Please include “Accounting Assistant” in the subject line.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.