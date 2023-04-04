The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, publisher of the Cleveland Jewish News, Akron Jewish News and Columbus Jewish News, has an immediate opening for a Columbus Bureau Chief to oversee content for the Columbus Jewish News. The Bureau Chief will establish the editorial direction of the Columbus Jewish News, in collaboration with the Editor and the Publisher/CEO. Position is based in Cleveland OR Columbus, dependent on candidate.
Primary responsibilities include but are not limited to:
• Collaborate with Editor to identify appropriate content for use in Columbus Jewish News
• Identify and assign stories, briefs, photographs and other assignments to staff reporters, freelancers and interns
• Write stories, briefs and take photographs
• Generate ideas for stories and special sections; create editorial budget for each issue
• Become proficient in all tools necessary for the position, including the use of InCopy, InDesign, BLOX and photography skills
• Collaborate with Cleveland Jewish Publication Company VP of Sales and sales team to identify strategic special advertising sections
• Collaborate with CJPC digital team on content to be included in daily e-newsletters
• Conduct a final edit of all stories, headlines and cutlines, making necessary changes to the structure, grammar or AP style, ensuring that all stories are ready for publication
• Collaborate with Design and editorial team on the production of the newspaper, including completing page corrections
• Demonstrate ability to turn around deadline stories such as news release rewrites, briefs and breaking news stories efficiently in order to provide daily content for the website and daily e-newsletter.
• Collaborate with internal stakeholders on online best practices for columbusjewishnews.com to provide online readers with up-to-date community news and information
• Serve as the liaison to the Central Ohio Jewish community
• Assist Editor with writing, proofreading, editing, reading pages and making corrections of the Cleveland Jewish News and the Akron Jewish News
• Cover or assist with breaking news for the Columbus Jewish News, the Cleveland Jewish News and the Akron Jewish News
• Other responsibilities as determined and assigned by the Editor and/or the Publisher/CEO
Requirements
• Demonstrate strong editing and writing abilities and good news judgement
• Be efficient and have strong organizational skills and the ability to handle multiple assignments at the same time
• Knowledge of the Central Ohio Jewish community a plus
• Collaborate with senior leadership and management team in inspiring enthusiasm in the newsroom and throughout the Company
• College degree, reliable transportation and auto insurance
Skills/Qualifications
• Must be highly motivated, and a strong writer and editor; work well independently
• Be an exceptional team player and leader who thrives in an entrepreneurial, fast-paced environment and possesses a resourceful, can-do spirit with a positive work ethic.
• Knowledge of AP Style a pre-requisite
• Minimum 3-5 years newsroom experience required with demonstrated time spent leading a newsroom desired
• Problem solving, quality focus, general consulting and team-building skills, project management, process improvement and implementation, client relationships and reporting skills
Salary
$40-$45K, commensurate with experience
About the CJPC
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is a rapidly growing multimedia company that produces an award-winning weekly newspaper, a biweekly newspaper, a monthly newspaper, multiple websites and social media channels, six magazine titles serving the Jewish and secular communities, community events, city magazines and custom publications.
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members. The CJPC provides a competitive salary, health care, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and office.
The CJPC is an equal opportunity employer and is committed to providing qualified applicants consideration for employment without regard to their race, color, religion, gender, age, disability, national origin, sexual orientation or any other category protected by law.