The Cleveland Jewish News has an immediate opening for a full-time staff reporter. The ideal candidate will have a nose for news, possess strong writing and editing skills, be digitally savvy, and have experience with photography and videography.
This reporter will cover breaking news, hard news, spot news and features for our award-winning weekly newspaper and post this content to our award-winning website. This reporter also will write short-form content and long-form feature stories for our award-winning magazines (Jstyle, Weddings, Canvas, Bar-Bat Mitzvah, Balanced Family) and produce content for our sister publication, the Columbus Jewish News. Advertising special sections reporting and processing and writing lifecycle announcements may also be part of the staff reporter’s responsibilities.
Candidates who can develop sources, know how to work a beat and want to scoop the competition are encouraged to apply. The CJN competes with all other media to break stories and has won more than 200 awards in the last four years, including being named best non-daily newspaper in Ohio by the Cleveland Press Club and The Associated Press,
Candidates should have a minimum of two years of daily newspaper or other relevant experience, be self-starters, work well under pressure, deadline and independently, be a team player, have the ability to handle multiple assignments at one time, adhere to deadlines, produce high-quality, error-free content and familiarity with AP style. Experience writing and editing using Adobe Creative Cloud programs, including InCopy and InDesign, desired, but not required. Proficiency in all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube preferred.
Recent college graduates who have demonstrated the above requirements will be considered. This position will require some evening and Sunday assignments.
If we’ve just described your background, please send a resume and three writing samples of your work to editorial@cjn.org.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits, including medical, dental, 401(k) company match, PTO, holiday pay and more. The CJPC is an equal opportunity employer. Employment at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is based solely on a person's merit and qualifications directly related to their professional competency. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin, veteran or disability status or any other basis.