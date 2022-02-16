The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a Customer Service - Subscription Coordinator to perform daily circulation tasks that will support our print and digital subscriber initiatives. The Customer Service - Subscription Coordinator responsibilities include, but are not limited to managing subscriber accounts and payments, proactively communicating with subscribers nearing expiration, preparing and processing weekly mailing documentation between internal and external stakeholders, utilizing existent and new community partnerships to identify, create and execute subscriber retention and acquisition initiatives and processing weekly mailing documentation.
Ideal candidate will possess these skills:
• Proficiency in MS Office - intermediate to advanced Excel knowledge desired; intermediate to advanced mail merge knowledge desired
• Ability to learn new software and internal processes quickly
• Experience with USPS postal regulations a plus
• Inside sales and/or call center experience (customer retention) and dedication to achieve circulation goals
• Highly organized and able to prioritize and execute multiple projects simultaneously, while maintaining meticulous attention to detail
• High degree of proficiency in both verbal and written communications (English)
• Excellent interpersonal skills and must be team and detail-oriented
Responsibilities to include but not limited to:
• Maintain all subscriber accounts of each publication
• Contact subscribers who have lapsed or are scheduled to lapse, prior to expiration, in an effort to renew subscription and process appropriate payment type
• Manage delivery of publication to customer promptly when missed deliveries are reported
• Produce all necessary data files, reports, container tags and postage estimate for each respective publication on deadline
• Manage all subscriber calls and inquiries, via telephone, electronic and in-person
• Other duties as assigned
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members. The CJPC provides a competitive salary, healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and work.
If you feel strongly that you could contribute to our team, and thrive in a fun, fast-paced, deadline-driven, family-first atmosphere, we encourage you to submit your cover letter and resume to Tracy DiDomenico, Controller, at jobs@cjn.org. Please include “Customer Service - Subscription Coordinator” in the subject line.
Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.