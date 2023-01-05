The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a dynamic, creative and innovative design professional to join our team as a full-time graphic designer. We publish award-winning newspapers, lifestyle magazines, community publications and custom publications, and our content appears in print, online and across numerous social media channels. We also produce community events in multiple cities throughout Ohio. Candidates must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud.
Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.
We value a culture of collaboration and professional and personal growth for all team members. The CJPC provides a competitive salary, healthcare, vision, dental, 401(k) company match, short-term and long-term disability, personal time off that increases with tenure and a generous company holiday schedule of approximately ten (10) days per year. We also offer a flexible working environment including hybrid work between home and work.
If you feel strongly that you could contribute to our team, and thrive in a fun, fast-paced, deadline-driven, family first atmosphere, we encourage you to submit your cover letter, resume and portfolio to jobs@cjn.org. Please reference “Graphic Designer” in the subject line.