The Cleveland Jewish News has an immediate opening for a full-time staff reporter. The ideal candidate will have a nose for news, possess strong writing and editing skills, be digitally savvy, and have experience with photography and videography.
The staff reporter will cover breaking news, hard news, spot news, features and life-cycle announcements for our award- winning weekly newspaper and post content to our award-winning website, cjn.org. Staff reporter will also write short-form content and long-form feature stories for our award-winning magazines and produce content for our sister publications, the Columbus Jewish News and the Akron Jewish News.
Candidates who can develop sources, know how to work a beat and want to scoop the competition are encouraged to apply. The CJN competes with all other media to break stories and has won more than 250 awards in the last five years, including being named best non-daily newspaper in Ohio by the Cleveland Press Club and The Associated Press.
Candidates should have a minimum of two to three years of daily newspaper or other relevant experience, be self-starters, work well under pressure, ability to consistently meet assigned deadlines, ability to adapt to team environments and work independently, be a team player, have the ability to handle multiple assignments at one time and produce high-quality, accurate and error-free content. The CJN is an AP newsroom and familiarity with AP style in a digital first environment is desired. Experience writing and editing using Adobe Creative Cloud programs, including InCopy and InDesign, desired, but not required. Proficiency in all social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube preferred.
Recent college graduates who have demonstrated the above requirements through coursework and/or internships will be considered. This position will require evening and Sunday assignments.
If we’ve just described your background, please send a resume and three writing clips of your work to jobs@cjn.org.
The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company offers a competitive salary and excellent benefits, including medical, dental, 401(k) company match, generous PTO, holiday pay and more. The CJPC is an equal opportunity employer. Employment at the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is based solely on a person's merit and qualifications directly related to their professional competency. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity/expression, national origin, veteran or disability status or any other basis.