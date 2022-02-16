The Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is seeking a dynamic, creative and innovative design professional to join our team as a part-time graphic designer 25-39 hours a week depending on workload. The position will start March 14 and last for approximately 15 weeks. If interested, please email resume and work examples/portfolio to jobs@cjn.org. Candidates must be proficient in Adobe Creative Cloud.
Cleveland Jewish Publication Company is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We welcome diversity and are committed to creating an inclusive environment for all our team members. We do not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, age, non-disqualifying physical or mental disability, national origin, veteran status or any other basis covered by appropriate law. All employment is decided on the basis of qualifications, merit and business need as we strive to create a family-first world-class organization.
For more information and to apply, visit cjn.org/employment