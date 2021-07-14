7-Tool Advisor of One Seven, a registered investment advisory firm in Beachwood, has acquired College Funding Evolution, a college planning marketing system.
With this acquisition, 7-Tool Advisor will offer its network of individual financial advisors college funding coaching, training, financial aid planning, and access to admissions and financial aid services.
“Giving our advisors access to the breadth and depth of Adam’s college planning expertise aligns with our holistic commitment to offer personal and financial growth to advisors and their clients,” said Todd Resnick, co-founder of One Seven in a news release. He was referring to Adam Blumenthal, College Funding Evolution’s managing partner.
The organization structure will remain the same.