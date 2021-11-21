Whether you’re looking to get a jump on your holiday shopping with early Black Friday deals or are missing an important ingredient or dish for your Thanksgiving spread, it could be hard to know who is open for in-person shopping on Nov. 25 and who isn’t.
The Cleveland Jewish News compiled a list of some stores that will be closed on Nov. 25 to save readers a trip to multiple places in search of last-minute holiday dinner staples or a good deal on a Chanukah gift for anyone on your shopping list. First night of Chanukah begins sundown, Sunday, Nov. 28.
For shopping malls and lifestyles centers, check with individual stores or center management offices for hours.
If you are looking to shop on Thanksgiving, you can always do it online, 24/7.
Closed on Thursday Nov. 25
- A.C. Moore
- Ace Hardware
- Acme Fresh Market
- Aldi
- Ashley Furniture
- Banana Republic
- Barnes and Noble
- Bath & Body Works
- Beachwood Place
- Bed Bath & Beyond
- Best Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Burlington Coat Factory
- Costco
- Crate and Barrel
- Dave’s Supermarket
- Dick’s Sporting Goods
- DSW
- Foot Locker
- Forever 21
- Gap
- GetGo
- Giant Eagle
- Great Northern Mall
- Guitar Center
- Heinen’s
- Hobby Lobby
- Home Depot
- HomeGoods
- Homesense
- IKEA
- JCPenney
- Kohl’s
- La-Z-Boy
- Lowe’s Home Improvement
- Lucky’s Markets Ohio
- Macy’s
- Marc’s
- Marshalls
- Menards
- Michaels
- Nordstrom
- Office Depot
- Office Max
- Old Navy
- Pet Supplies Plus
- Petco
- Petsmart
- REI
- Simon Property Group malls, which includes Summit Mall in Fairlawn and Aurora Farms Premium Outlets in Aurora
- Sam’s Club
- Staples
- Sur La Table
- Target
- The Container Store
- TJ Maxx
- Trader Joe’s
- Ulta Beauty
- Walmart