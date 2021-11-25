Kevin S. Adelstein, publisher and CEO of the Cleveland Jewish News and president of the Cleveland Jewish Publication Company, was awarded a 2021 Northeast Ohio Corporate College Smart 50 award Nov. 4.
The award, presented by Cuyahoga Community College’s Corporate College, recognizes “the top executives of the 50 smartest companies in the Northeast Ohio region for their ability to effectively build and lead successful organizations,” according to Smart Business magazine, which hosted the event.
The CJPC was honored by Smart Business magazine with a 2019 Medical Mutual Pillar Award for Community Service, which recognizes “businesses of all types and sizes that make outstanding contributions to their communities. Its purpose is to encourage a charitable environment, recognize creative efforts that make a difference and demonstrate the ties between the for-profit and nonprofit worlds.”
Other 2021 Smart 50 honorees included J. David Heller of The NRP Group and Daniel Saltzman of Dave’s Supermarket Inc..
Other honorees are: Cal Al-Dhubaib of Pandata; Todd Amsdell of Amsdell Companies; Marcia Ballinger of Lorain County Community College; India Birdsong of Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority; Michael Boddy of The Anderson-DuBose Company; Bethia Burke of Fund for Our Economic Future; Jenice Contreras of Northeast Ohio Hispanic Center for Economic Development; Bill Cosgrove of Union Home Mortgage; Victor DiGeronimo, Jr. of DiGeronimo Companies; Robin Doerschuk of Snip Internet; Deborah V. Donley of Vocon; Paul Elliott of Tiger Pistol; Sam Falletta of Incept; Senayt Fekadu of the Crispy Chick; William Gary of Cuyahoga Community College; Patrick Ghilani of MRI Software; Christopher Gorman of KeyBank; Aaron Grossman of TalentLaunch; Paul Hanna of Blue Technologies; Anne Harrill of Océanne Studio + Boutique; and Greg Harris of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
Additional Smart 50 honorees are: Dee Haslam of Haslam Sports Group and the Cleveland Browns; Anthony Hughes of Tech Elevator; Claude L. Jones of Care Alliance Health Center; Doug Kern of Northern Haserot; Ariane Kirkpatrick of The AKA Team; Chris Knestrick of NEO Coalition for the Homeless; William F. Lacey of GE Lighting, a Savant company; Michael P. LaMarca of Master Pizza Franchise Group; Tom Lix of Cleveland Whiskey; Ray Lui & Mary McCann of Sprinly; Andrew Macek of OMNI Systems; Jeneen Marziani of Bank of America; Andrew McCartney of Bowden Manufacturing; Patrick Pastore of PNC Bank; Stephen Peplin of Talan Products; India Pierce Lee of the Cleveland Foundation; Marisa Sergi L’uva of Bella Winery; Chris Smith of ThenDesign Architecture; George Sullivan of Equity Trust Company; Eddie Taylor of Taylor Oswald; Seth Uhrman of State Industrial Products; Nicole van Rensburg of Bloom Medicinals; Michael & Adam Wallenstein of Neptune Plumbing; Daniel Walsh of Citymark Capital; Vanessa Whiting of A.E.S. Management Corp.; and Brian Zimmerman of Cleveland Metroparks.
Adelstein previously won the award in 2018.