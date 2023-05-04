Kick off your child’s summer with Adrenaline Monkey.
We provide week-long adventure camps for campers ages 5 to 12 that feature activities on our ninja warrior-style obstacle courses, climbing walls, aerial ropes course, limited time in the arcade, nutrition/science interactive demonstrations, and even outdoor activities! We also incorporate weekly themes that promote teamwork, perseverance, and trying new things. Campers will not only improve their ninja skills and athleticism, but will also become more confident, focused, and empowered leaders. Our camps are thoughtfully designed by ninjas and parents to provide everything your child wants and needs.
We offer various discounts to make our great programs an even better value!
Member Discount: Members receive 15% off on all camps.
Sibling Discount: Register multiple children and receive 10% off.
Multi-week Discount: Register for multiple weeks of camp and receive 10% off.
Please email info@adrenalinemonkeyfun.com for discount codes. Maximum discount is 25% off.
Ask us about Adrenaline Rocks.
Adrenaline Rocks is our collaboration camp with Shaker Rocks that occurs June 19 and July 17. Only 12 spots are available so book your today.
Let your child embrace adventure at Adrenaline Monkey summer camps.
Our innovative adventure and performance training center is on a mission to create unforgettable summer experiences by empowering children of all ages, sizes and abilities with our programs. Bring your warriors to our facility instead of having them bounce off your walls at home.
26800 Renaissance Pkwy.
Warrensville Heights, OH 44128
216)-282-3100