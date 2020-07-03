Since March, our indoor adventure center temporarily closed its doors for general admission. We had to put a halt on all of our operations, including our fitness classes, training, leagues, and parties/events. However, this led us to producing other creative ways for us to serve our loyal customers and continue our mission to inspire physical activity.
Because our customers could not come to us, we developed an opportunity to virtually come to them. We designed virtual warrior classes for kids and adults where no equipment is necessary. Over time, we even built partnerships that allowed for us to provide a larger and more diverse offering, including more than 18 classes each week. Classes include basic ninja skills training and conditioning, flow yoga, “ninjastics,” cardio, and more.
As a business, we know that we will have to go above and beyond to gain the trust of our customers. While our hours are still limited, we have developed safety guidelines including floor markings throughout the facility that will provide guidance for proper 6-foot distancing, temperature checks of guests, and more when inside our facility.
We started our Ninja Warrior Summer Camps on June 1 and we have guidelines such as a 1:9 counselor-to-camper ratio, we have camp groups in separate adventure zones that are cleaned between camp group rotations and more. For those who are not yet comfortable for in-person camp, we also have Ninja Warrior Virtual Summer Camp available, which features lessons on growth mindset, “ninja dance,” ninjastics, and nutrition.
To view our COVID-19 protocols and best practices, please visit adrenalinemonkeyfun.com/safety.