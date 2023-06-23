Providing Personalized Insurance for Over 40 Years
Advanced Insurance Designs, Inc. (AIDI) has been a trusted independent insurance agency for over 40 years. Based in Northeast Ohio, their experienced team of professionals is committed to helping individuals and businesses find personalized insurance solutions. AIDI has become the One Stop Insurance Shop for many local businesses and families.
AIDI takes a one-on-one approach to customer service, ensuring that clients’ specific insurance needs are understood and addressed. They offer a comprehensive range of insurance services, including group and individual health insurance plans, business insurance, home and auto coverage, Medicare options and group life, disability, accident, dental and vision plans.
As an independent agency, AIDI represents multiple insurance companies, providing clients with a wide selection of options. Their licensed insurance advisors personally guide clients throughout the insurance process, simplifying complexities and answering questions along the way. With a focus on personalized service and staying up to date with industry trends, AIDI aims to be a trusted consultant for their clients. They assist individuals, business owners, and community members, offering guidance and helping them make informed decisions about their insurance coverage.
AIDI has consultants who specialize in group health insurance plans including MEWA’s, level fund-ed plans, gap plans and self-funded plans for businesses, as well as individual policies for families. Their insurance specialists offer support and advocacy in navigating the often-confusing healthcare landscape. They also have certified agents to help individuals with Medicare planning. AIDI serves as a full-service agency, catering to businesses and providing solutions for home, auto, and life insurance. By partnering with various insurance carriers, AIDI ensures access to diverse coverage options.
To learn more about Advanced Insurance Designs, Inc., and schedule a consultation, visit their website at AIDIconnect.com. With their expertise and dedication to personalized service, AIDI is ready to provide the insurance solutions you need. Contact them at 330-753-8700 or info@AIDIconnect.com to discover how they can assist you in finding the right insurance coverage.
Advanced Insurance Designs, Inc.
312 N Cleveland Massillon Rd
Akron, OH 44333
(330) 753-8700