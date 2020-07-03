It was Yogi Berra, the Hall of Fame New York Yankees catcher that stated, “It’s déjà vu all over again.” Well, Yogi would have had a heyday with this coronavirus pandemic as all of the employees of the Alex N. Sill Co. continue to work from home day after day following Gov. DeWine’s stay at home order in March.
First of all, an explanation of what the Sill Co. does is vital to understand the scope of what we are doing to effectively work during this time. Sill is the nation’s leading public adjuster and loss consultant. Don’t feel badly if you don’t know what that means. We exclusively represent insured policyholders who suffer property losses.
Does that mean you assist coronavirus-affected businesses, which have suffered economic losses, document their claims with their insurance carriers? Yes. We are the guys wearing the white hats who come to rescue of suffering insureds. So, as you can imagine, we have been quite busy reading insurance policies, advising insureds of their rights and helping them to quantify and prepare their claims.
We are doing all this through Zoom teleconferencing like the rest of the world and safe social distancing meetings with clients accompanied by a safe social distancing button that was designed by one of our employees in a company-wide contest, as we are an essential employer in the insurance claims industry.
In addition, we hold Zoom management meetings twice a week, where each department manager provides a report. Our HR department has promoted a wellness contest each month made up of 20 tasks that must be accomplished from home, with the first employee to accomplish them winning a big prize and everyone else being recognized for completing the tasks. This month’s contest included sending a clean joke to all other employees.
Finally, we have held all hands-on deck employee Zoom meetings, where every employee has shared with the group, among other things, what they have learned to be grateful for during this period.
We are all in this together and will get through it together.
Michael Perlmuter, Esq.
Chief Executive Officer and General Counsel
6000 Lombardo Center, Suite 600
Cleveland, OH 44131
216-867-0856