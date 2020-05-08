Serving our customers has always been our number one priority at All City Candy, whether in our store in Richmond Heights, or online through our e-commerce platforms. As soon as the stay-at-home order was issued by Gov. Mike DeWine, our leadership team held a virtual meeting and determined that, while we technically met the criteria to remain open, we should not keep our doors open to the public. But, with the spring holidays coming up, and to allow customers to continue to “get their candy fix,” we instituted the following:
1. We added a “Pick-up in Store” option to our website, AllCityCandy.com. This allows customers to browse our store and purchase their items online, and then pick-up their orders curbside at our store instead of paying to have them shipped. We are not allowing customers into the store; they call us when they arrive and we bring their orders out to them in their cars. Our curbside pick-up hours are Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2. Local customers can also call us to place their order over the phone, to be picked up curbside. We have a lot of customers who call us from the sidewalk in front of the store, peering in the windows at us as we talk.
3. During the two weeks before the holidays, we offered custom-made baskets, since so many customers could not get out to make and deliver their own. Customers placed orders for various dollar amount options, and we selected appropriate candy items based on their requests, created, packaged, and shipped the baskets.
4. Every spring we collect candy donations from customers to fill baskets that we deliver to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospitals. Due to COVID-19, Rainbow was unable to accept in-kind donations this season. So, we teamed up the TeamCribbs Foundation, which picked up almost 50 baskets and delivered them to impoverished children and families in the community.
5. Candy and chocolate make great care packages, and All City Candy offers many different gift tubs, boxes, and baskets to fit the bill. At the onset of the stay-at-home order, we promoted a discounted offer on our Survival Kit Candy Gift Tub, and we are currently promoting our candy gift tubs and handmade gourmet chocolate-dipped treats as great options for care packages. (See: allcitycandy.com/collections/candy-chocolate-care-packages) They’re a great way to show love and support for family and friends, and to thank employees, co-workers, and essential workers. We’re also more than happy to create custom gifts.
6. We have been selling much of our product line on Amazon for about two years, but we will be focusing on increasing the number of items we sell through Amazon in order to offset the loss from having to temporarily close our bricks and mortar location to the public.
7. Many of our handmade gourmet chocolate-dipped treats are available for delivery via GrubHub.
Fortunately, pivoting our business strategy to focus more on e-commerce was already in progress at the start of 2020, as we closed our bricks and mortar location in Mentor. (See our LinkedIn article and video: linkedin.com/pulse/facing-challenges-business-elisabethsapell/?trackingId=UKx4ewdHTzq%2Fg0Ac1fEmqQ%3D%3D). The onset of the pandemic forced us to move even more quickly on those strategies, and we hope the changes we’ve made will enable us to weather the storm and come back even stronger in the future.
We had planned a “grand re-opening” of our newly remodeled Richmond Heights store in March, but we had to cancel due to COVID-19. Once the climate is back to “normal,” we will be celebrating with a customer appreciation event. We won’t make it through this without their support!
All City Candy
Elisabeth Sapell, Founder and President
216-487-7070
Email: elisabeth@allcitycandy.com