ADVERTORIAL
Ao Offices provides upscale, professional private offices, coworking and meeting spaces in the heart of Shaker’s dynamic Van Aken District.
Designed for individual professionals and small organizations seeking an alternate to working from home, long commutes or the costs of traditional leases, Ao offers you and your business a complete office solution with flexible monthly memberships, fresh design and attentive hospitality from an award-winning hospitality group.
Fully furnished with a contemporary and crisp feel, top-end-technology (including a beautiful boardroom and other meeting spaces), an expanding art program, and special events and networking opportunities for our growing community of professionals, members receive touch-less 24/7 access, fast secure wireless, and all the creative comforts you expect both at your office and some of home.
Opening in January 2021, Ao paid special attention to install state-of-the-art air filtration and circulation for each space and room, which combined with our high standards for cleaning and adherence to the latest documented guidelines ensures the safest, healthiest, cleaning working environment possible for our members, guests and staff.
Located within Shaker Heights’ Van Aken District, Ao enjoys all the benefits and amenities of this exciting and dynamic neighborhood, including plentiful parking, public transit access, restaurants and shops, and outdoor gathering spaces, as well as larger format offices for growth opportunities and residential apartments.
For more information or to schedule a tour, please visit AoOffice.co or reach out to us at 216-777-1641 or at membership@AoOffice.co.
Ao Offices
Van Aken District
20046 Walker Road No. 5
Shaker Heights, OH 44122
216-777-1641
AoOffice.co