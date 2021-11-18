Seth M. Apple recently joined Roetzel & Andress as chief marketing officer in the firm’s Akron office. He will oversee firmwide marketing and business development across Roetzel’s nine offices, according to a news release.
“We are delighted to welcome Seth to the firm to lead our marketing and business development efforts,” Roetzel Chairman Bob Blackham said in the release. “He brings extensive knowledge and experience of the changing legal industry and has driven strong individual and firm business development initiatives throughout his career. I am confident he will continue to elevate Roetzel’s brand throughout our footprint and help our continued efforts to promote a service-oriented and client-focused culture.”
A Northeast Ohio native, Apple returns to Akron with over 15 years of legal industry experience and will work closely with firm leadership, practice groups, individual attorneys and the marketing/business development department to identify, design and execute client-focused initiatives/programs, relationship/service enhancements, competitive/strategic intelligence functions, brand/visibility growth and other high-impact marketing and business development efforts, according to the release.
Apple previously worked for Davis Polk & Wardwell in New York.
He has a bachelor’s degree from Ohio University in Athens, a Juris Doctor from Syracuse University in New York and a Master of Laws from the University of Miami in Florida.