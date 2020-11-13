Advertorial
Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery and Catering Co. is a commercial kitchen located in Garfield Heights that focuses on delivering fresh, healthy and delicious food to your business or organization. We offer BOX LUNCHES and BUFFET-STYLE CATERING.
• Free Delivery – five box lunches or more
• Daily Fresh Baked Bread – focus on FRESH, HEALTHY, DELICIOUS
• Individually packaged and sealed Breakfasts and Lunches
• Minimal food handling by professionally trained kitchen and delivery staff wearing protective apparel.
• From our kitchen to your door
Apple Spice Cleveland is proud to serve businesses and organizations in Cuyahoga and beyond.
“For the past 32 years, Apple Spice has built its reputation on preparing and serving fresh, safe, and healthy individually packaged meals directly from our kitchens to our customers,” said Randy Clegg, founder and CEO of Apple Spice. “Our goal during this challenging time is to alleviate some of the burden on essential workers by eliminating their need to go out for breakfast, lunch or dinner by bringing the food directly to them. And unlike other food delivery services, Apple Spice meals are delivered by the same people who prepared it to ensure its safety, freshness and timeliness – directly from our kitchens to your hands with no middlemen in between to possibly contaminate items.”
Apple Spice’s Cleveland’s box lunch and catering services feature a menu of 20 sandwiches and wraps, 18 salads, and a variety of hearty soups including some amazing chili. The marquee item that sets Apple Spice apart from all others is its delicious daily baked bread. “Unlike some of the grocery stores, we have bread because we bake it ourselves,” joked Brown. “Freshly baked honey wheat, 13 grain, and sourdough bread are what our loyal customers have loved since 1988.”
During its 32 years in business, Apple Spice has grown to almost 50 locations throughout the nation. For more information on Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Co. visit applespice.com/CLE
Apple Spice Box Lunch Delivery & Catering Co.
216-365-3434