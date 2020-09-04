Advertorial
Opening the door at 3 p.m. anticipating the hustle and bustle of students young and old is a welcome feeling for Master Victoria Ripepi; one of the Nation’s youngest 6th Degree Black Belts. She manages Asian Sun Beachwood at 24000 Mercantile Road. The feeling of “busy” is joyous in the wake of what COVID-19 has done to our communities. Asian Sun, like many businesses, shut down in the spring due to the pandemic and only reopened with the blessing of Gov. Mike DeWine in June.
Grandmaster Ryan Andrachik and Mrs. Karen Andrachik, owners of Asian Sun Martial Arts and parents of Victoria, sat on the Governor’s committee for the safe reopening of gyms and martial arts schools in NEO.
“We closed earlier than most gyms and schools. We were concerned for our students, ages 3 to 73, and also our staff. Our son and daughter come to work with us everyday” said Karen.
“When it became possible to reopen, we knew we had to exceed all safety precautions and best practices. We had already been regularly sanitizing the studio. We removed all our furniture, installed 6-foot social distancing markers, limited class participation though mandatory online registration; the list continues” said Ryan.
Victoria is beginning to feel a sense of normalcy return.
“While we are all required to wear masks, our students are glad to do so. Parents are thrilled with all of the precautions because their families missed the benefits of martial arts during the shutdown. We are not getting much push back on the precautions at the two sites I oversee, Beachwood and Bainbridge. Asian Sun will continue to exceed all safety precautions until we get the “all clear” from health officials.
Asian Sun Martial Arts has supported our Jewish communities since 1994. They are currently offering 6 Weeks Free and a Free Uniform for ages 3 and up. All locations offer a robust schedule of classes and schedule events around observed Jewish religious holidays.
