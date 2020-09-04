Advertorial
Are you an older adult who wants to have what it takes to remain independent, healthy, productive, and joyful in your senior years? Are you concerned about posture and balance? Have you noticed a loss in strength and endurance?
Are you also concerned about the safety of going to a gym during the COVID-19 pandemic?
At Home Senior Fitness is the fitness solution for those seeking convenience, safety, excellent customer service and results.
At Home Senior Fitness excels at in-home and online personal training and fitness guidance for older adults. Individual sessions and the overall fitness plan focus on maintaining and increasing strength, mobility and balance. We do not offer one-size-fits-all services, but rather meet you where you are in terms of fitness, motivation and equipment available.
I will meet you in your home following CDC health and safety guidelines in Beachwood, Pepper Pike and the Heights. Or train online.
All workouts are conducted under the direction of a certified personal trainer, functional aging specialist and Rabbi Michael Ungar.
Michael is 50-something himself and understands the importance of maintaining physical fitness at any age. Whether you are a lifelong athlete or have never stepped foot in a fitness facility, he will design a plan that fits your needs. It will be safe. It will be effective. And it will even be fun.
Contact Michael Ungar to go boldly and strongly into the years ahead.
michael@athomeseniorfitness.net
614-579-1336