Thank you …
for supporting Aurelia with take-out orders!
for supporting the Aurelia team members!
for supporting our family-farm suppliers!
for shopping local!
During the past three months you have allowed us to maintain our business under difficult conditions.
We would like to thank you for the continual ordering of food to go.
We are now in a new transition and are hoping for your continual support. Due to the coronavirus we’ve had to take safety and health precautions that limit the capacity of our restaurant.
We have plexiglass dividers, sanitizer, facemasks and more.
We want you and our team to be safe and healthy.
Please join us for in-house dining or on our patio - or consider continuing to order food to go.
And, don’t forget Mick’s drinks can be ordered with your takeout food.
Again, thanks for your help and continued support.
Aurelia
16 N. Main St.
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440-600-7770