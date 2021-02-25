Advertorial
Bedford Nissan, Ohio’s #1 Nissan dealer in 2020, would love to earn your business. For over 50 years, Bedford Nissan has been taking care of customers in Northeast Ohio. Their combination of excellent customer service, aggressive pricing and involvement in the Jewish Community has helped them become one of Cleveland’s top car dealerships.
This past year, they have had to take numerous precautions to keep customers and employees safe. Between hourly sanitizing, mask requirements and plexiglass barriers at all workstations, Bedford Nissan defied the odds and sold a bunch of cars during a challenging time in the auto business. People came from all over to get a safe and enjoyable experience. This year they are doing much of the same, but also have excellent cars to show you. From their 2021 Nissan Rogue, which is the nicest new vehicle on the market, to the redesigned AWD Altima, Sentra, and Armada to the luxurious Maxima and Murano, Bedford Nissan has cars for everyone’s needs and budget. They even have a large selection of certified Nissans, with complimentary 100,000 mile warranties.
There are many places to consider when buying a car, but if you want to deal with people that put your needs first, there is no better place then Bedford Nissan. Visit them on the Bedford Automile, Bedfordnissan.com or call them and they will bring the experience to your front door.
Bedford Nissan
18115 Rockside Rd.
Bedford, OH 44146
440-439-5785