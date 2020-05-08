It’s been a challenging time for auto dealerships, but Bedford Nissan has stayed strong and continues to outperformed the market.
We have not waited for the governor’s orders to make changes. We have been proactive and our customers have felt very comfortable coming into our dealership from the very beginning. The best compliment I have received from customers is “thank you so much for what you are doing. We bought here, because you have made us feel that our health and safety is important to you.” I smile every time, because while no one likes the new headgear, it is nice to hear that what you are doing is making an impact.
This is a time that we all need to be sensitive to each other’s needs, and we are doing whatever we can to make people feel that. We have barriers up at every sales and service desk to prevent the spread of the virus. Every customer wanting to do a test drive gets in a sanitized car with a steering wheel cover. When getting in a car, our employees are required to wear gloves, masks and wipe down the inside before exiting.
We have chairs separated around the dealership for customers to sit back, relax and not be stressed about the situation. We are also doing in-home deliveries to accommodate customers, as we can do almost everything via email and phone.
All employees are wearing masks and doing social distancing. It’s been very refreshing seeing my staff come together, do what is right, and not be so concerned about things we have no control over. Seeing them go to bat for each other and for our customers during this time makes me proud to work with the people I do. While we all had to change our lives, it is important to remember that we are all in this together and the storm will be weathered.
Matt Greenberg
Bedford - 440-439-5785
Mentor - 440-951-1100