Bedford Nissan, family owned and operated for 50 years, has continued to do business during COVID-19 because we took the virus seriously from Day 1. After being named an essential business, we decided to make it a safe environment for our staff and customers.
Using Plexiglass barriers at every workstation, requiring masks, maintaining 6-foot distancing whenever possible, and hourly and nightly sanitizing, we are doing their part to keep everyone safe, healthy and happy.
“It’s amazing how many people have come up to me and thanked me for what we are doing,” said Matt Greenberg, executive manager of Bedford Nissan. “Saying, we came here because other dealerships just don’t care. That is the best compliment I can get. We do care about people and their well-being and that’s why we have had some success during these difficult times. We have also done a bunch of in-home test drives and deliveries, which have been appreciated by customers. These are tough times and we want to make this process as easy as possible.”
Not only are they doing their part to keep the community safe, but they have great deals. Interest rates are at an all time low and coupled with rebates, there has never been a better time to buy a Nissan at Bedford Nissan. We also have fantastic lease specials on some of the coolest cars around. The entire staff at Bedford Nissan wishes you good health and safety and look forward to seeing you soon at Bedford Nissan.
