Helping children and families thrive
For the past 170 years, Beech Brook has followed a guiding principle that all children deserve the chance to grow up in safe and healthy families with the support they need to reach their full potential.
Our work has changed as the times and needs of families have changed, but that belief remains at the heart of our mission: Helping children and families thrive by promoting healthy child development, strengthening the ability to overcome adversity, and enhancing family health and stability.
Today, Beech Brook serves more than 8,000 children and families each year through a broad range of mental health, foster care, prevention and early intervention programs, all of which brings healing to troubled children, strengthens and supports parents, and plants the seeds of hope for a brighter future.
It takes many partners who share our vision of a future where every child and family are able to thrive. And we need your help to do our important work!
Please join us for our second Annual “Bash for the Brook” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Sapphire Creek Winery & Gardens in Chagrin Falls. All funds will support Beech Brook’s mission of helping the most vulnerable children and families of our community thrive.
You won’t want to miss the event that puts the FUN in Fundraiser! This year’s “Bash for the Brook” will include:
• Premium open bar and tequila tasting station
• A gourmet “Cinco de Mayo” inspired dinner menu prepared by Sapphire Creek’s chefs
• Live music by the Dave Sterner Quartet
• Onsite raffles, Fund-a-Need, and other fun activities for a worthy cause
• Complimentary Valet Parking
Tickets are $195 per person (“Event Hosts” can purchase eight tickets for the cost of $1,500). Sponsorship opportunities are also available. Contact Heidi Lang at hlang@beechbrook.org or 216.831.2255, ext. 2240.
For more details, visitbeechbrook.org/bash.