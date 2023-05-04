Bin There Dump That, Cleveland Dumpsters continues its high-growth expansion into Northeast Ohio, impressing customers with its value proposition in residential friendly Dumpster service for homeowners performing clean-outs and renovations, and of course, contractors performing remodeling, roofing, restorations and the like. Their story starts with the husband-and-wife team, Bruce and Loy Kozak, who were in the real estate business, specifically renovating residential and commercial rental properties.
With a dumpster rental experience including scraped driveways, calls going to voicemail, dumpsters taking up twice the required space, triaxles arriving onto the property to deliver and pick-up the bins, poor compliance to delivery and pickup dates – they figured there had to be a better way. Further research would lead them to learning that much of the dumpster service industry possessed a history of not fully meeting the real needs of its customers.
By contrast, Bin There Dump That residential friendly dumpsters are all well-maintained, clean and green – of which you will be proud to show in any driveway. Moreover, their driveway friendly bins are designed with the most compact footprints found in the industry. All are fitted with twin-entry doors for easier, more efficient, and safer loading too. And all Bin There Dump That bins arrive with driveway protection boards their Drivers apply before placement – meaning the bins never actually touch the ground. So, there is no way a customer’s driveway will be scratched, scraped, cracked or dented.
The customer experience with Bin There Dump That starts with a call to one of their many friendly and knowledgeable “Dumpster Consultants” – a free service – who will listen to the customer’s needs and suggest the most appropriately sized dumpster rental and placement for their project. This very simple process takes less than five minutes to get the project needs understood and the bin delivery scheduled – same day service is available too!
Unlike many “haulers” that arrive with a larger truck and a crew of at least two, the Bin There Dump That single-axle truck (versus a heavier “triaxle” commonly used by many companies) includes just the driver “delivery expert” (keeping the cost down), who executes the precision hook-lift to position the bin on the driveway protection boards, and in the most practically suitable location to the customer’s needs.
The twin-entry doors are not only designed for walk-in loading, but because their swing-radius is only half the bin-width, the bins can be positioned closer to building and wall structures to facilitate loading them. It’s a lot easier tossing items over the edge of a deck into a bin when it’s only 4 feet away versus 8 feet away. When the customer is done with the bin, they just call for pickup (or they can pre-schedule pickup at the time of sale). They don’t need to be home for the delivery or pickup.
They bring the power of a franchise’s proven 20-year history and best practices, but they are also family-owned and locally operated. Bruce and Loy were awarded the franchise’s “Award of Excellence” for 2021 – chosen from among several dozen operators from the U.S.A. and Canada, as well as the “Innovation Award” for 2023.
To maximize efficiency and reduce operating costs in service to all Northeast Ohio, they operate out of numerous “yards,” including Walton Hills, Mentor, Cleveland, Columbia Station, Brunswick, Akron and Canfield. They operate seven days per week and can be reached at 440-340-1252 or email neohio@bintheredumpthat.com. To order, simply visit northeastohio.bintheredumpthatusa.com.
Number of employees: 35
Year Started: April 2016
Ohio Office: 2868 Westway Drive, Brunswick, OH 44212
northeastohio.bintheredumpthatusa.com