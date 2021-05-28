ADVERTORIAL
Blu, the nationally-recognized seafood restaurant, recently reopened after having to temporarily close due to COVID-19. After an exhaustive national search, the restaurant is thrilled to welcome executive chef Brain Moses. Previously at Thomas Keller’s Bouchon in Napa, as well as Contigo, Olive & June, and Launderette in Austin, the Texas-born chef brings his extensive culinary experience to Blu.
The compelling new menu focuses on contemporary seafood that highlights Chef Moses’ vast expertise and creative vision. In addition, he will develop and oversee the kitchen of a new concept in the former Rosso Italia restaurant space, next to Blu.This yet-to-be named eatery will be revealed in the coming months.
“It is thrilling on a professional level to have the freedom to create a new culinary experience for such an esteemed restaurant. And on a personal level, it is refreshing to already feel like family with the Blu staff and leadership. Cleveland is undeniably a warm and welcoming community and I look forward to making it my home,” said Moses.
During the pandemic, the restaurant took advantage of the closure by renovating and updating the space. Blu, the Restaurant has reopened with 100 socially-distanced seats, an updated outdoor dining area that includes a fireplace, outdoor bar and a dog-friendly patio.
Summer at Blu includes Half Price Wine Night on Tuesdays and $1 Oysters & Half Off Bubbles on Thursdays.
Owner Brad Friedlander, a longtime pillar of the Cleveland food scene, stated, “We are so grateful to our Northeast Ohio community for supporting our restaurants over the years and with this next phase, we want to bring our patrons an amazing culinary experience.”
Hours – Tuesday through Thursday 5 to 9 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 5 to 10 p.m.
Blu
3355 Richmond Road
Beachwood, OH 44122
216-831-5599