Because our local small-business operators have been significantly impacted by COVID-19, the Cleveland Jewish News wants to do our part to show our support and reinforce to our readers the need to support our local businesses during and after the stay-at-home order. We are pleased to provide this space, for those who responded to our offer, to be able to tell their pandemic story to our readers. These appear in the words of our businesses and have only been edited for brevity, grammar and style to best reflect their words.

Many people, if not most, going through divorce or contemplating divorce, manifest a high degree of anxiety. Throw in the coronavirus pandemic and anxiety, depression and irritability escalate dramatically.

Divorce professionals and clients agree: Divorcing families are better served by an interdisciplinary collaboration between therapists and lawyers.

Divorce is less likely to seriously traumatize the family when both the legal and emotional issues of divorce are addressed. Attorney/mental-health coach teams are an effective vehicle to help minimize the stress of the divorce experience.

What is Divorce Coaching?

“Divorce coaching is a flexible, goal-oriented process designed to support, motivate, and guide people going through divorce to help them make the best possible decisions for their future, based on their particular interests, needs and concerns.” – The American Bar Association

Divorce coaching and psychotherapy services are being offered via telephone and telehealth to best serve our clients. Office location in Beachwood is at DeBalzo, Levine, Risen LLC (DELR).

Bonnie Miller Ladds, LISW, CDC

(Certified divorce coach)

216-831-2900, ext.22

