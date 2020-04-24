Many people, if not most, going through divorce or contemplating divorce, manifest a high degree of anxiety. Throw in the coronavirus pandemic and anxiety, depression and irritability escalate dramatically.
Divorce professionals and clients agree: Divorcing families are better served by an interdisciplinary collaboration between therapists and lawyers.
Divorce is less likely to seriously traumatize the family when both the legal and emotional issues of divorce are addressed. Attorney/mental-health coach teams are an effective vehicle to help minimize the stress of the divorce experience.
What is Divorce Coaching?
“Divorce coaching is a flexible, goal-oriented process designed to support, motivate, and guide people going through divorce to help them make the best possible decisions for their future, based on their particular interests, needs and concerns.” – The American Bar Association
Divorce coaching and psychotherapy services are being offered via telephone and telehealth to best serve our clients. Office location in Beachwood is at DeBalzo, Levine, Risen LLC (DELR).
Bonnie Miller Ladds, LISW, CDC
(Certified divorce coach)
216-831-2900, ext.22