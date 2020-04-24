At Brunswick Companies, we are fully open for business. Long before the pandemic, we had already invested in remote work technology and employee procedures, so the switch was pretty painless for our 72 employees. Emails, ZOOM, conference calls and webinars, the Brunswick team is using technology to communicate. We are working hard to service our clients and keep everyone informed as we navigate this time of uncertainty together.
For our business insurance clients, we are proactively reaching out to interpret their coverages, advising whether or not their insurance policies will cover different types of losses due to the pandemic. Insurance carriers are announcing updates daily that can/will significantly affect our clients’ bottom lines.
For our individual and family clients, many of our carriers are generously offering credits for active personal auto policies because we’re all driving a lot less and staying at home. With the severe weather hitting Northeast Ohio, several clients have had to file claims for home repairs. Our team helps to facilitate virtual inspections for claim processing to avoid outsiders entering the home. Whatever we can do to make clients feel most comfortable, our team is here to guide our clients through their claims and answer coverage questions to eliminate any additional anxiety.
Over the past few weeks, our team has also seen a substantial increase in complimentary personal insurance audits. One thing we have heard in the past is that people do not typically have the time to consider shopping their insurance coverage, but time seems to be the one thing everyone has an abundance of right now. Our audits review current policies, identify coverage gaps and potential premium savings. Most people have not reviewed their policies in years but now is a great time to take a look.
What we have learned from our stay-at-home COVID experience so far is that our team is stepping up and working from home with the highest level of dedication. Brunswick’s goal is to always make sure everything you love is protected, whether we are physically in our office or not.
Michelle Hirsch, Senior Vice President
Brunswick Companies