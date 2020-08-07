Advertorial
Insuring the world you love, and everything in it. Since 1972, Brunswick Companies, a third-generation family owned property and casualty insurance agency and risk management consultant, has always operated under one principle: to protect and manage the aspirations and accomplishments of our clients as they evolve. Brunswick’s approach to insurance is unique, offering clients strategic advisory services and claims management to fully address the exposure that is distinctive to each landscape.
“Providing business and personal insurance expertise for clients is our specialty, but what matters most is our customer service. There is only one boss at Brunswick; it’s the client,” said Todd Stein, president and CEO. With over 70 employees located at their office near Independence, the Brunswick culture makes everyone (employees and clients) feel like family.
As an independent agent and consultant, Brunswick offers the following:
• Business insurance and risk management consulting
• Personal insurance (home, auto, jewelry, art, umbrella)
• Professional liability/errors and omissions
• Surety bonds
• Claims management
During the pandemic, Brunswick has seen an increase in new business.
“We are receiving opportunities every day from new clients asking to shop their current insurance coverage. Our complimentary reviews not only identify coverage gaps and potential premium savings, we also take the time to explain what the coverages actually mean. Most new clients have not reviewed their policies in years and finally have the time and desire to see what else is out there,” sais Michelle Hirsch, senior vice president.
Insurance should not be looked at as a commodity. The Brunswick team takes the time to educate and advise what coverages best suit your business and family. Licensed in all 50 states, Brunswick has clients with offices and homes throughout the country.
Brunswick Companies
Michelle Hirsch, Senior Vice President
5309 Transportation Blvd., Cleveland OH 44125
800-686-8080 | brunswickcompanies.com