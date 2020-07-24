Advertorial
Michael Friedman who has been a fixture in the Cleveland automotive scene, has branched out on his own with the creation of Buckeye Auto Lease in December 2019.
“We are a leasing company, we can get anybody any car,” he said. “We’re also a car concierge service where we will take our customers to the dealership and negotiate the whole deal for our customer.
Friedman has over 15 dealerships that he represents, that not only does he get the best deals for his customers, but he will make sure that the cars his customer wants are all cleaned, sterilized and safe to drive.
“If our customer do not want to go to the dealership, we will take the car to our customers home, or they can come to our office which is located in Beachwood, Ohio, where our customers do not have to deal with a dealership full of people,” he said.
Friedman, who has been a General Manager for over 20 years, has been on the selling side, which gives him the insight into all the secrets and where all the money is hidden, plus he has all the dealerships competing for his customers’ business because they would have never gotten that business anyway,
In the last six months, Buckeye Auto Lease has grown quickly. Michael has hired two experienced salespeople to assist him, For anyone out there that hates the car buying or leasing experience, give us a call and we will put the “ ease” in lease for you.
Michael Friedman’s Buckeye Auto Lease
3311 Richmond Road
Beachwood,OH 44122
216-701-2202
216-235-3645