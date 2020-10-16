On the move
SEELEY JOINS BEACHWOOD CHAMBER: Kathy Seeley was appointed executive director of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce. She previously worked at Geauga Savings Bank in Newbury Township.
TOTH JOINS WINDING RIVER: David Toth joined Winding River Consulting in Solon. He will serve as a consultant with a focus in marketing and business development.
RAICHILSON JOINS VITALIA: Steve Raichilson joined the staff of the new Vitalia Active Adult Community of Solon. He will develop Jewish programming and market Vitalia’s new residence to the local Cleveland Jewish community. Raichilson previously served as CEO of Menorah Park.
JOHNSON JOINS BOYS AND GIRLS CLUB: Shaquira Johnson was appointed chief revenue officer for Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio. Johnson has been involved in the local clubs as a board member since 2009. She was appointed to the BGCC board of directors and then to the BGCNEO board when clubs in Cleveland, Akron, Lorain County and Erie County merged in July 2019.
LANG JOINS CPL: John Lang was named COO of the Cleveland Public Library. Lang previously served as the director of construction, planning and design at Cuyahoga Community College.
SUMLIN JOINS CPT: Nicole Sumlin was appointed education director for Cleveland Public Theatre.
ULMER ADDS TWO: Ulmer & Berne LLP added attorneys Brian Turung and Rita Kline to its intellectual property and technology practice group in Cleveland.
Honors
LOFTUS AMONG WOMEN WORTH WATCHING: Frantz Ward LLP attorney Nora E. Loftus was named to the 2020 Women Worth Watching list by the Profiles in Diversity Journal. Loftus is a partner in the firm’s construction practice group.
HIGGINS RECOGNIZED AS DISTINGUISHED ADVISOR: Frantz Ward LLP attorney Ralph P. Higgins, Jr., was the recipient of the distinguished adviser award from the Diamond Advisory Group of University Hospitals. Higgins is a partner in the firm’s business law practice group.
TAFT EARNS MANSFIELD CERTIFICATION PLUS STATUS: Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP was one of 102 firms to participate in the recent Mansfield Rule Certification process, which measures whether law firms affirmatively considered at least 30% women, racial and ethnic minorities, LGBTQ+ lawyers, and lawyers with disabilities for leadership and governance roles, equity partner promotions, formal client pitch opportunities and senior lateral positions from July 2019 to July 2020.
ASGA NAMED 2020 AFFILIATE OF THE YEAR: The Autism Society of America presented the 2020 Affiliate of the Year award to the Autism Society of Greater Akron for its efforts to improve the lives of all affected by autism in its community.
AKERS AWARDED FOR EXCEPTIONAL SERVICE: Bruce Akers received the Salvation Army of Greater Cleveland’s 2020 Exceptional Service Award. The award was presented via Zoom by William Bamford, the Salvation Army of the Eastern Territory Commissioner.
KEY PRIVATE BANK AWARDED: Key Private Bank received the 2020 Wealth Management “Trusts” Industry Award, recognizing the best trust and fiduciary initiative, program or platform in wealth management. Firms bringing new innovations to market that help financial advisors deliver quality client solutions and service are acknowledged.
KEYBANK TOP 10 IN SBA RANKINGS: KeyBank ranks seventh nationally among suppliers of 7(a) loans for the Small Business Administration’s FY 2020.
Boards
MCGOWAN ON CAC BOARD OF TRUSTEES: Jenita McGowan was appointed by County Executive Armond Budish to serve on the Cuyahoga arts and culture board of trustees. She serves as the sustainability manager for Eaton Corp.
Misc
HUANG RECEIVES GRANT: Dr. Alex Y. Huang of University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital and Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine was awarded a 2020 Hope Scholar Grant of $300,000 by Hyundai Hope On Wheels 501(c)(3) to celebrate national childhood cancer awareness month. The grant will support Huang’s research on osteosarcoma.
ROCKET MORTGAGE GETS STAR ACCREDITATION: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is the first sports facility in Ohio to achieve Global Biorisk Advisory Council STAR accreditation for implementing stringent protocols for cleaning, disinfection and infectious disease prevention in its facility.
UNGAR INDUCTED INTO COLLEGE: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Michael N. Ungar was inducted into the American College of Trial Lawyers. The College is a 70-year old organization that recognizes a handful of litigators for masterful advocacy, ethical conduct, professionalism and civility.
SCANDLING EARNS OSHA CERTIFICATION: Frantz Ward LLP attorney Jonathan M. Scandling earned certification in the OSHA 30 Outreach Training Program. Scandling is one of several Frantz Ward attorneys who represents and advises employers in all phases of compliance with the Occupational Safety and Health Act, the Mine Safety and Health Act, state administrative safety regulations and related workplace safety issues.
CMSD RECEIVES GRANT: UnitedHealthcare provided a $20,000 grant to the Cleveland Municipal School District to help support students with remote learning, plus educational materials to help reduce the risk of digital eye strain amid increased use of distance learning and screen time by young people.
