On the Move
LAKE ERIE COLLEGE APPOINTS DEPOY PROVOST: Lake Erie College promoted Bryan DePoy to provost for the college.
COATES JOINS REA: Brandon Coates joined Rea & Associates. He will direct, train, support and manage multiple engagement teams, as well as consult with and guide clients through complex transactions.
TRI-C HIRES EXECUTIVE AD: Cuyahoga Community College hired Anthony Cipollone as executive director of athletics, wellness and recreation, effective Oct. 18.
HOOVER TO DEPART BURTON D. MORGAN: Burton D. Morgan Foundation CEO and President Deborah D. Hoover will leave her role in June 2022.
KLINE JOINS RENNER OTTO: Rita Kline joined Renner Otto as a partner.
NOBLE NAMED VP: Bedrock named Christopher Noble senior vice president of development in Cleveland.
SETZER NAMED CIM ARTISTIC DIRECTOR: Philip Setzer was named artistic director of string chamber music at Cleveland Institute of Music.
ULMER & BERNE MOVES: Ulmer & Berne LLP promoted partner Dolores Garcia to vice group leader of the firm’s business litigation practice group. Sachin V. Java was hired to the firm’s business law practice group.
AKRON CHILDREN’S ADDS GUILLETTE: Dr. Sarah Guillette joined Akron Children’s Hospital’s vision center as a pediatric optometrist.
TRI-C’S JOHNSON TO RETIRE: Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson announced he will retire in June 2022 after nearly a decade of leading Tri-C.
BACK CENTER HIRES NEW DEVELOPMENT DIRECTOR: Beck Center for the Arts added Megan DeFranco to the senior management team as director of development.
TUCKER ELLIS ADDS SACHER: Tucker Ellis LLP announced Lindsey Sacher joined the firm’s business litigation group as counsel in its Cleveland office.
EVANS JOINS HAHN LOESER: Bryan W. Evans joined Hahn Loeser as an associate attorney in the firm’s litigation practice area.
Boards
GUPTA JOINS BOARD: Manju Gupta was appointed to the board of directors of the Cleveland State University alumni association.
APL ADDS JAVA: Sachin V. Java was appointed to the board of directors of the Cleveland Animal Protective League.
BROWN JOINS BOARD: Lake Erie College vice president of enrollment Mike Brown accepted a role on the board of directors with Leadership Lake County.
MARTIN ELECTED TO BOARD: Ideastream Public Media president and CEO Kevin E. Martin was elected to serve a second term on PBS’ board of directors.
Honors
ULMER RECOGNIZED: Ulmer & Berne LLP and 14 of its partners received honors in the 2022 edition of Benchmark Litigation for being consistently recognized by clients and peers as a firm with skilled attorneys who handle complex, high-stakes litigation. The firm earned Benchmark’s highest ranking – “highly recommended” in Ohio – for the ninth year in a row. Partner Inajo Davis Chappell was recognized by Smart Business magazine as a Smart Women Award honoree in the Progressive Woman category.
TRI-C AMONG ‘GREAT COLLEGES TO WORK FOR’: Cuyahoga Community College was one of 76 two-year institutions named a “Great College to Work For” by ModernThink LLC.
MISC.
SM BERGER & COMPANY PARTNERS WITH RICHARDSON ELECTRONICS: Richardson Electronics selected SM Berger & Company, Inc. to be its investor relations advisor. Richardson Electronics is SM Berger’s fourth new client in under 12 months.
