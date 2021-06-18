On the move
AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL ADDS PAIR: Dr. Allison Burke joined Akron Children’s Hospital as a child and adolescent psychologist in the neurodevelopmental science center. Dr. Adriana Nevado joined its adolescent medicine department where she is seeing patients in the eating disorders clinic.
MANSOUR LEAVES jHUB: jHUB community development strategist Samia Mansour will be leaving jHUB to become the program director for At The Well, a national organization that connects women around the world through transformative practices inspired by ancient Jewish wisdom.
CHAUTAUQUA APPOINTS NEW DIRECTOR: Chautauqua Institution named Mark Wenzler as the inaugural director of the newly launched Chautauqua Climate Change Initiative.
METROPARKS ANNOUNCES NEW DIRECTOR: Cleveland Metroparks named Damian Cosby as its new director of golf operations. He will oversee Cleveland Metroparks eight golf courses, including clubhouse operations, golf programs and course maintenance.
SAY YES CLEVELAND HIRES CHURCH: Say Yes Cleveland named Brittany Church as its new assistant director for information technology and data management. She will assist in the day-to-day monitoring and maintenance of the organization’s data management processes, training of data system end users and data gathering and analysis to support community reporting needs.
UH NAMES HEREFORD: Michelle Hereford, joined University Hospitals as the system chief nursing executive and as the inaugural Ms. Ethel Morikis Endowed Chair in Nursing Leadership.
MEYERS ROMAN ADDS FIVE: Meyers Roman added Deanna DiPetta and Nicholas Hanek to the divorce and family law group; J. Breton “Bret” McNab to the real estate group; Christine Socrates to the estate planning and probate group, and Elizabeth Stark to the business and corporate group.
KEYCORP WEALTH MANAGEMENT NAMES SKARDA PRESIDENT: KeyCorp selected Joe Skarda as president of KeyBank Wealth Management.
HAHN LOESER ADDS TWO: Phil Eckenrode rejoined Hahn Loeser as of counsel and Matthew J. Ambrose joined the firm as an associate. Both joined the firm’s litigation practice area in its Cleveland office.
CBIZ NAMES FARRELL: Gretchen A. Farrell was named chief human resource officer at CBIZ.
BIRTHING BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITIES NAMES NEW CEO: Chief Operating and Development Officer Jazmin Long was named CEO of Birthing Beautiful Communities.
Boards
GOJO CEO NAMED TO BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BOARD: Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio appointed GOJO President and CEO Carey Jaros to its board of directors.
DOLAN APPOINTED TO BOARD: Paul J. Dolan, owner, chairman and CEO of the Cleveland Indians, was appointed to the Cleveland State University board of trustees by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. His nine-year term began June 1.
Awards
KEY PRIVATE BANK AWARDED: Key Private Bank was named the 2021 best regional private bank from Family Wealth Report. The awards are selected by an independent panel of industry experts that evaluate both qualitative and quantitative performance indicators.
DEPOY AWARDED: Bryan DePoy, Lake Erie College’s vice president of academic affairs and institutional effectiveness, received the Peer Corps Hero Mighty Mentor award from the Higher Learning Commission during the organization’s 2021 annual conference. Each winner was nominated by a peer reviewer who served with them and recognized their leadership ability, positive attitude, organizational prowess, process knowledge and mentoring skills.
REA & ASSOCIATES RECOGNIZED: Rea & Associates, Inc., moved up six spots on Accounting Today’s Top 100 CPA Firms list, and is now considered the 80th largest CPA firm in the nation. The ranking is determined by revenue growth. The publication also named the firm the 13th largest CPA firm in the Great Lakes region, which includes Ohio, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.
