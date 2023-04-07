On the Move
AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL: Akron Children’s Hospital named Gordon Edwards chief financial officer. Dr. John Wigal II joined the hospital as a pediatric sports medicine physician. Brian Dinger was named vice president of primary care.
MALCOLM JOINS TECH READY MIX: John Malcolm joined Tech Ready Mix Inc. as vice president of operations.
HIGGINS JOINS KIMPTON SCHOFIELD: Jo Higgins joined Kimpton Schofield as executive events manager.
TAYLOR TO RETIRE FROM GREAT LAKES THEATER: Bob Taylor will retire from his position of executive director of the Great Lakes Theater, Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival and director of finance for the Idaho Shakespeare Festival in June.
FREIBERG JOINS CDJR: Ian W. Freiberg joined Chrysler Dodge Jeer Ram Willoughby as service and parts director. The dealership is at 36845 Euclid Ave.
GERMAN APPOINTED RESEARCH VP AT NEOMED: Rebecca German was appointed vice president for research at Northeast Ohio Medical University.
MGM ANNOUNCEMENTS: Matt Buckley was named president of MGM Resorts Midwest Group. He will oversee both MGM Detroit’s and MGM Northfield Park’s daily operations and strategic direction. Nick Monti has been named general manager of MGM Northfield Park.
ULMER & BERNE: Ulmer & Berne LLP added associate Jeremy B. Adell and staff attorney Hannah B. Webb in real estate; associate Rochel B. Adler in business law; associates Ryan W. Gillespie and Isabella M. Simon in business litigation; associate Anthony Tomusko in intellectual property. Georgia Hatzis, product liability litigator, David A. Meyer, environmental lawyer, and Anastasia Tonello, immigration attorney, were promoted to partner and Blaine F. Doyle, financial services litigator, was promoted to counsel. The firm appointed Alvin E. Mathews, Jr. as chief diversity officer, Yvette R. Simpson as director of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging and Daniela Paez chair of its women in law and leadership group.
YASINOW AND OLGIN PROMOTED: Direct Recruiters, Inc. Executive Search promoted Trevor Yasinow to partner and Josh Olgin to managing partner.
CBIZ CHANGES: Elizabeth Newman was named chief administrative officer and chief human resources officer for CBIZ. Steven Janssen was promoted to managing director of CBIZ MHM.
CHALKER APPOINTED DEPUTY DIRECTOR: Laura Chalker was appointed as the new deputy director for Ohio Means Jobs Cleveland, Cuyahoga County.
MASON NAMED DIRECTOR: Jamie L. Mason was named the director of technology and innovation of CLEVNET.
PERRY JR. NAMED CHIEF DIVERSITY OFFICER: Lowell W. Perry, Jr. was named the chief diversity officer, vice president corporate & community engagement of the Greater Cleveland Film Commission.
DIX & EATON PROMOTES, HIRES: Joanne Darrah was promoted to vice president, Vincent Dorsey to senior account executive and Daijha Johnson to account executive. Maria Soriano Young joined the firm as assistant vice president.
BORDERS NAMED PRESIDENT: Kate Borders was selected as president of University Circle Inc.
TRI-C APPOINTS EXECUTIVE VP, CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER: India Pierce Lee was appointed executive vice president and chief strategy officer of Cuyahoga Community College.
GANNON NAMED MANAGING PARTNER, PRESIDENT: Brian T. Gannon was named the next managing partner and president of Reminger Co., LPA.
SCHNEIDER PROMOTED TO VICE PRESIDENT: Kyla Schneider was promoted to vice president of organizational effectiveness at Ratliff & Taylor.
OHIO SUPREME COURT APPOINTS PATNO: Christian Patno was appointed to a three-year term with the Ohio Supreme Court Commission on the rules of practice and procedure.
HAHN LOESER & PARKS LLP MOVES: Brittany A. Mallow joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP Cleveland office as an associate in its labor and employment practice area. David A. Elsey was appointed senior manager of construction services at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Kate M. Grady joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in its Cleveland office as an associate in the real estate practice area. Chad Van Arnam was promoted to director of construction services at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP. Benjamin M. Cooke joined the Cleveland office of Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP in the business practice area
SHOLK JOINS MCCARTHY LEBIT: Jenna C. Sholk joined McCarthy Lebit as an associate attorney in its family law practice group.
JCU MOVES: Carolyn Noll Sorg was named vice president for enrollment management at John Carroll University. Melissa Cole, a University Hospitals executive, was named inaugural director of nursing and strategic health care innovation.
Boards
FRYER JOINS CPL BOARD: The Cleveland Public library added Jasmine Nicole Fryer to its board of trustees.
THREE ELECTED TO CITY CLUB BOARD: Colonel Harold V. Anderson, Leta Obertacz and Dr. Nigamanth Sridhar were elected to the board of directors for The City Club of Cleveland.
COYNE APPOINTED CHAIR: Thomas J. Coyne was named the chair of the Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation board of directors.
DJORDJEVIC JOINS BOARD: Gregory C. Djordjevic of Ulmer & Berne LLP joined the Achievement Centers for Children associate board.
HATZIS JOINS BOARD: Georgia Hatzis, a partner at Ulmer & Berne LLP Cleveland office, was elected to the Horizon Education Centers board of trustees.
YOUNG APPOINTED DIRECTOR: Rodney A. Young was appointed independent director of the CBIZ board of trustees.
MILESTONES ANNOUNCEMENTS: Matthew Klimas, Ali Phelps, Jamie Smith and Paul Yusko joined the Milestones Autism Resources board of trustees. Phillip Irvin, board member since 2018, was elected chair of the board.
FIVE ELECTED TO ACRA: Cindy Kelly, Jeannet Wright, Eric Wachtel, Beth Dzurilla and Mike Mendoza were elected to serve three-year terms on the Akron Cleveland Association of Realtors.
FOUR JOIN ORCHESTRA BOARD: Victor Alexander, Ben Mathews, Hyun Park and Anya Weaving joined the board of trustees of The Cleveland Orchestra.
FIVE JOIN CIM BOARD: Titus Underwood, Bruce Hearey, Erika Cho and Anne Jarrad were elected to the Cleveland Institute of Music board of trustees as ex-officio trustees. Peter Kjome was elected as a voting trustee.
THREE JOIN AFP BOARD: Michael Bennett, Lynne Robie and Melissa Stephenson joined the board of directors for the Greater Cleveland chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.
EIGHT JOIN DOWNTOWN CLEVELAND IMPROVEMENT CORP.: Brian Intihar, vice president of CRM Real Estate Services, Deb Janik, senior vice president of Business Development in Bedrock Cleveland, Joe Kassouf, vice president of Prime Properties LTD, Ray Mueller, executive vice president and chief financial officer at Medical Mutual, Jason Phillips, senior vice president and market manager at PNC, Rico Pietro of Prospect Huron Pointe LLC, Doug Price, chief executive officer of K&D Group, and Antonin Robert, president of Community Development at GBX Group, joined the board of trustees at Downtown Cleveland Improvement Corporation.
SOTO-SCHWARTZ APPOINTED TO LIBRARY BOARD: Melissa M. Soto-Schwartz was appointed to the board of trustees of the Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library.
Awards
CHAPPELL RECEIVES RAMEY AWARD: Inajo Davis Chappell, a retired partner of Ulmer & Berne, received the Ramey Award for Distinguished Service. The award is given to an Ohio attorney with a career focused on lifetime service to the public and community.
MALEMUD BEST LAWYER OF YEAR: Franklin Malemud was selected as Best Lawyers Litigation’s Trusts and Estates Lawyer of the Year in Cleveland.
SHERIDAN RECEIVES RISING STAR AWARD: Dr. Natasha Sheridan, a dentist from Solon, received the Ohio Dental Association N. Wayne Hiatt Rising Star Award. The award honors young leaders in dentistry with outstanding leadership and commitment to volunteerism in their community and profession.
Misc.
LOCAL JUDGES TO PRESENT AT AFCC CONFERENCE: Cuyahoga County Domestic Relations Court Administrative Judge Leslie Ann Celebrezze and Judge Francine B. Goldberg will present at The Association of Family and Conciliation Courts 60th Anniversary conference from May 31 to June 3 in Los Angeles.
CORBIN PRESENTS AT NATIONAL CONFERENCE: Sue Corbin, chair of Notre Dame College’s education division, presented the importance of giving children a voice to tell their own stories at the National Council of Teachers of English annual convention.
ADRENALINE MONKEY OPENS IN LIFEZONE360: Adrenaline Monkey opened in the LifeZone360 Sports Complex in West Dundee, Ill., in March.
CARVER ATTENDS DEALBOOK SUMMIT: Randy Carver of Carver Financial Services attended The New York Times’ DealBook Summit as a leader in the financial services industry.
COUNCIL APPROVES CONTRACT EXTENSIONS: Beachwood City Council approved the extension contracts forJune Scharf as its public relations consultant and Beachwood Buzz magazine as its event and news promoter.
THREE WIN 2022 COSTAR POWER BROKER AWARD: Alex Justice, Seth Marks and Zack Sogoloff of Goodman Real Estate Services Group LLC won the 2022 CoStar Power Broker Award. The award recognizes the most active local deal makers in the industry.
STEIN ELECTED FELLOW: Kimberly E. Stein was elected American College of Trust and Estate Counsel fellow.
Compiled by Lydia Kacala, who attends Cleveland State University and writes for the student newspaper, The Cleveland Stater.
