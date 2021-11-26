On the Move
KEYBANK NAMES PRESIDENTS: Kelly Lamirand was appointed president and commercial sales leader of KeyBank’s Cleveland market. Eric Dellapina was named president of KeyBank’s East Ohio market, which includes Akron, Canton and Youngstown.
HAHN LOESER & PARKS ADDS FIVE: Erica L. Wellman joined Hahn Loeser & Parks’ litigation practice area in its Columbus office. Sarah J. Schneider and Colten J. Siedlarczyk joined the litigation team in the Cleveland office. Julia L. Denmeade was added to its labor and employment practice area and Caleb P. Ohrn to its business law practice, both in Cleveland.
AMERIHEALTH CARITAS APPOINTS GRIPPI: AmeriHealth Caritas appointed Mark Grippi as market president of its Ohio Medicaid plan.
CIFF ADDS STAFF: The Cleveland International Film Festival hired Jazzmin Hardman as administrative coordinator, Neha Aziz and Ivonne Cotorrueloas as features programmers, Brett Reiter as an associate features programmer, and Deidre McPherson as special programming manager.
TWO JOIN ULMER & BERNE: Ulmer & Berne LLP added Melissa A. Springer to the product liability practice group and Emma M. Tomsick to its business litigation practice group.
FATHOM REALTY ADDS EXECUTIVE: Fathom Realty appointed Brett Young as its district director for the Cleveland area.
BEACHWOOD CHAMBER OF COMMERCE NAMES DIRECTOR: Megan Baechle was named the executive director for the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
HOWARD HANNA NAMES CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER: Kathy Forrester was named chief marketing officer at Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.
ROBBINS NAMED TO SBA LEADERSHIP COUNCIL: Marcy Robbins of Berman Moving & Storage was named to the National Small Business Association leadership council.
MCKINLEY NAMED CEO: Mark McKinley was named CEO for Rea & Associates.
TAYLOR NAMED DIRECTOR: Jeremy Taylor was named St. Clair Superior Development Corporation’s new executive director.
NAI PLEASANT VALLEY ANNOUNCES NEW AGENT: NAI Pleasant Valley announced Lorin Schultz joined the firm as vice president.
SISTERS OF CHARITY HEALTH SYSTEM LEADERSHIP CHANGE: The Sisters of Charity Health System announced its president and CEO, Thomas J. Strauss, will step down from his position Dec. 31. Janice G. Murphy will take over Jan. 1, 2022.
Boards
FRANTZ WARD PARTNER NAMED TO BOARD: Ian Frank was named to the ALFA International board of directors.
ULMER ATTORNEY NAMED TO BOARD: Ulmer & Berne LLP attorney Timothy J. Downing was appointed to Summer on the Cuyahoga board of directors.
CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART ELECTS TWO: Rebecca C. “Becky” Heller and John Sauerland were elected to five-year terms as standing members of the board of trustees at the Cleveland Museum of Art.
Awards
NFP NAMED BEST, BRIGHTEST: NFP was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation by the National Association for Business Resources. The award celebrates achievement and success in empowering employees’ lives through rich heritage and culture.
Misc.
MIDWEST MATERIALS INC. HOLDS GROUNDBREAKING: MidWest Materials, Inc., a steel service center in Perry, held a ceremony to mark the groundbreaking of a new Red Bud Industries stretch leveling cut-to-length line. The new line will be capable of processing material up to 0.750-inch thick by 78-inch wide and a maximum yield of by 80,000 pounds.
