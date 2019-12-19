ON THE MOVE
AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL ADDS DISANO: Dr. Michael DiSano joined Akron Children’s Hospital as a pediatric epileptologist in pediatric neurology. DiSano recently completed a fellowship in pediatric epilepsy at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland. His residency in child neurology was also at Cleveland Clinic.
STEINER OPENS PRIVATE PRACTICE: Joseph M. Steiner, Ph.D., LISW-S, clinical psychologist, opened a private practice in social services in University Heights to provide services to adults and children with mental health needs.
UH NAMES CHAIR OF RADIOLOGY: Dr. Donna M. Plecha, a nationally recognized expert in breast imaging, has been named chair of the department of radiology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
ZASHIN & RICH ADDS POSNER: Employment litigator David A. Posner joined Zashin & Rich. Posner previously worked as a partner at Baker & Hostetler.
HAHN LOESER ADDS PAIR: Ethan J. Peters and Andrew Y. Schiefer joined Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP as associates in the firm’s Cleveland office. Peters focuses on intellectual property issues, working with clients on acquisition, utilization and enforcement. Schiefer works on complex commercial, construction and real estate litigation.
ULMER ADDS SCHWEIGHOEFER: David E. Schweighoefer joined Ulmer & Berne LLP as counsel in the firm’s health care practice group in Cleveland. Schweighoefer provides advice to health care providers, helping them achieve their overarching business objectives.
OBERLIN COLLEGE APPOINTS VP: Michael Grzesiak was appointed vice president for advancement at Oberlin College. He will begin his role on Jan. 1 pending approval by the board of trustees.
CSU ADDS VP, DEAN OF ADMISSIONS: Jonathan Wehner was appointed vice president and dean of admissions, enrollment management and student success at Cleveland State University. He will oversee all enrollment and recruitment initiatives.
LUND JOINS TRAMER, SHORE & ZWICK: Tom Lund joined Tramer, Shore & Zwick as a certified public accountant. His experience includes public accounting for an international and regional accounting firm.
CANALWAY PARTNERS ANNOUNCES SUCCESSION: Mera Cardenas, the executive director for the Arabia Mountain Heritage Area Alliance located in metro Atlanta Georgia, will succeed Tim Donovan as executive director for Canalway Partners. Donovan will assume an advisory role to ensure a smooth transition.
GREENWALD OPENS WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS: Longtime Cleveland resident Bruce Greenwald opened Park City Family Office, a wealth management business in Park City, Utah. Greenwald moved to Park City in 2012, but continues to manage a large wealth management practice in Cleveland.
THE CONSERVANCY ADDS HOFFMAN: The Conservancy for Cuyahoga Valley National Park announced Sheryl L. Hoffman was hired as the new chief development officer. Hoffman is replacing John P. Debo Jr., who will retire on Jan. 3.
HONORS
FORBES RECOGNIZES FRANTZ WARD: Frantz Ward LLP was named to the inaugural America’s Top Corporate Law Firms 2019 list published by Forbes. The Cleveland-headquartered firm was founded in 2000.
FRANTZ WARD PARTNER RECEIVES AWARD: Partner Patrick F. Haggerty received the Legacy of Justice Award, the highest pro bono award bestowed by The Legal Aid Society of Cleveland. Haggerty was chosen based on the devotion of his time and energy serving Legal Aid clients as a past board member, chair of the pro bono committee, and through hours of time in the volunteer lawyers program.
BTI RECOGNIZES ULMER: Clients recognized Ulmer & Berne LLP for its excellent client service in BTI’s latest report – “BTI Client Service A-Team 2020: Survey of Law Firm Client Service Performance.” According to BTI’s research, Ulmer is a “Top 100 Client Service Leader” and is ranked as a “Standout” in investing in client relationships and in client-facing communication.
CWRU DEAN NAMED NAI FELLOW: Pamela B. Davis, the dean of Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine, was named a fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. The NAI Fellows Program highlights academic inventors who have created or facilitated inventions that have made a significant impact on quality of life, spawned economic development and advanced societal welfare.
BOARDS
IDEASTREAM COO ELECTED TO NPR BOARD: Sylvia Strobel, COO at ideastream, was elected as a member director to fill an unexpired term vacancy on the board of National Public Radio. Strobel joined ideastream in 2018. She oversees management of WVIZ/PBS, 90.3 WCPN, WCLV 104.9, the Ohio Channel and Ohio Government Telecommunications, programming, education, talent and technology.
CLEVELAND MUSEUM OF ART ADDS TO BOARD: The Cleveland Museum of Art’s board of trustees elected Scott C. Mueller as its new chairman. The board elected the following new trustees since June 2018: Stephen W. Bailey, Charlotte Fowler, Christopher M. Gorman, Edward P. Hemmelgarn, Douglas Kern, William Litzler, Jon H. Outcalt, Kashim Skeete, Felton Thomas, and John Walton as well as two honorary trustees, Robert P. Madison and Tamar Maltz.
ULMER ATTORNEY TAKES ON LEADERSHIP ROLES: Ulmer & Berne LLP associate Trevor J. Hardy was appointed as congressional district leader for the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. He also joined the board of directors of the Northern Ohio Chapter of Canine Companions for Independence, a nonprofit organization that enhances the lives of adults, children, and veterans with disabilities by providing them highly trained assistance dogs free of charge.
FRANTZ WARD PARTNER JOINS BOARD: Labor and employment partner Brian J. Kelly was elected to the board of directors of Towards Employment, a nonprofit dedicated to workforce development.
MCCARTHY LEBIT PRINCIPAL RETAINS POSITION: McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA principal Hugh D. Berkson was re-elected to a third term by the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association.
MISC
UH NAMED OFFICIAL HEALTH PARTNER OF MONSTERS: The Cleveland Monsters officialized their partnership to make University Hospitals in Cleveland the official health care partner of the Cleveland Monsters. In their respective roles as lead orthopedic physician and lead sports physician, Dr. Jared Levin and Dr. Benjamin Boswell will provide a complete team of physician specialists to cover the team’s health care needs.
NKF REPRESENTS TRANSCON BUILDERS IN SALE: Newmark Knight Frank director Susan Licciardi and managing director Marc Braun of the Cleveland office sold 6500 Rockside Road – a 55,799-square-foot office building – in Independence on behalf of seller Rzepka & Associates, LLC, an affiliate of TransCon Builders, Inc. The property sold to Metrocenter RLF, LLC, a Fairview Park-based affiliate of real estate investment company Realife Real Estate Group, for $5.47 million.
SEEDS OF LITERACY RECIEVES CARESOURCE GRANT: Adult literacy organization Seeds of Literacy, which offers free one-to-one GED and high school equivalency tutoring for adults in Northeast Ohio, was awarded a $5,000 grant from the CareSource Foundation. The grant will be used to aid and potentially expand Seeds of Literacy’s programing for its students.
ALDI NEW STORES: Supermarket company ALDI opened new stores at 2821 Bishop Road in Willoughby Hills and at 1770 Snow Road in Parma in December.
BUDGET HEATING AND AIR ADDS U-HAUL PRODUCTS: Budget Heating and Air has signed on as a U-Haul neighborhood dealer offering U-Haul trucks, trailers, towing equipment, moving supplies and in-store pick-up for boxes to serve the Brook Park community.
MAPLEWOOD AGAIN RATED DEFICIENCY-FREE: Luxury senior living residence Maplewood at Cuyahoga Falls received deficiency-free results from the Ohio Department of Health for the fourth consecutive year.
