On the move
CRUZ JOINS DDC CLINIC: Dr. Vince Cruz joined DDC Clinic Center for Special Needs Children.
CITY CLUB ADDS PROGRAMMING DIRECTOR: The City Club of Cleveland named Cynthia Connolly director of programming.
KHANDELWAL JOINS AKRON CHILDREN’S: Dr. Anjay Khandelwal was named director of the burn center at Akron Children’s Hospital and will oversee care for burn victims of all ages throughout Northeast Ohio.
CLEVELAND CLINIC NAMES REGUEIRO, VINCE: Dr. Miguel Regueiro was named chair of Cleveland Clinic’s digestive disease and surgery institute. D. Geoffrey Vince was named executive director of Cleveland Clinic Innovations.
UNIVERSITY HOSPITALS APPOINTS OBSTETRICIAN: Dr. Stephanie Teal was appointed obstetrician and gynecologist-in-chief for University Hospitals and chair of the department of obstetrics and gynecology at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
CLEVELAND ARTS PRIZE PROMOTES JESSON: Cleveland Arts Prize assistant director Erin Jesson was promoted to director of operations.
JFSA ADDS AZAR, HAAS: Lynne Azar joined Jewish Family Service Association of Cleveland as senior outreach coordinator. Laura Haas is now a full-time counselor.
DANCECLEVELAND NAMES REMICK: DANCECleveland announced Theresa Remick as its new executive director, replacing Pamela Young, who retired after holding the position for 18 years.
Honors
ANDERSON-DUBOSE RECOGNIZED: The Anderson-DuBose Co. was named McDonald’s U.S. Supplier of the Year. Anderson-DuBose has provided paper and food supplies to more than 450 McDonald’s restaurants in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York and West Virginia for 30 years.
DEACONESS FOUNDATION OFFERS NEW AWARD: The Deaconess Foundation is introducing the Deborah Vesy Systems Change Champion Award. This new annual award will grant $50,000 to an initiative that has created systems change and impact in the workforce development system
HAHN LOESER & PARKS LLP RECOGNIZED: Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP was recognized in the 2021 edition of Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business. Hahn Loeser was identified as an industry leader in bankruptcy and restructuring, construction and general commercial litigation.
REA & ASSOCIATES AMONG LARGEST: Rea & Associates was named the 80th largest firm in the nation according to Accounting Today. The publication also named it as the 13th largest CPA firm in the Great Lakes region.
KEYBANK RECOGNIZED: KeyBank was named one of the 50 most community-minded businesses in the United States. This is the eighth consecutive recognition by Points of Light, the organization that presents the award, as one of the most community minded companies in the United States.
TRI-C FOUNDATION HONORS LEWIS, O’NEILL: The Cuyahoga Community College Foundation recently presented its 2021 Chairperson’s Award to Howard L. Lewis for his dedicated service to the organization and its student-focused mission. Tri-C also awarded its 2021 Heath Oliver Distinguished Director Award to Katherine T. O’Neill in appreciation of her exemplary service to the college and its students.
Boards
ULMER PARTNERS, ATTORNEYS JOIN BOARDS: Daniela Paez joined the Cleveland board of Facing History and Ourselves. Lola Garcia Prignitz was elected to SPACES board of directors. Stanley D. Prybe was elected to the Hunger Network board of trustees.
GREAT LAKES SCIENCE CENTER ELECTS SIX TO BOARD: The Great Lakes Science Center added Marzell Brown, Shelly M. Chadwick, Shawn Horner, Howard L. Lewis, Chris Miklich and Badri K. Narayanan to its board of directors.
THREE ARCHES FOUNDATION ADDS BOARD MEMBERS: Adam Bechler, Chesley Cheatham and Dr. Monica Yepes-Rios were elected to the board of directors. Mary Anne Crampton was elected chair.
LAKE ERIE COLLEGE ADDS BOARD MEMBER: Brad Harmon joined the Lake Erie College board of directors. He is an alumnus of the college.
RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES TRUSTEES: Maegan Ruhlman Cross, Marisa Tara Darden, Carran A. Gannaway, Erin Connor Reif and Lisa Nersesian Richardson were named trustees of the board.
ENGAGE! CLEVELAND ADDS BOARD MEMBERS: Ashley Lawerence Cribb, Jason Guyer, Drew Kraemer, Amy McMullen and Clifton Ronald St. Clair Williams II joined the Engage! Cleveland board of directors.
TRI-C FOUNDATION RETAINS LEADERSHIP TEAM: Louis G. Joseph was reappointed chairperson; James B. Aronoff, Jeneen Marziani and Lorna Wisham were named vice chairpersons; Katherine T. O’Neill was named secretary; Gregory J. Skoda was named treasurer and vice chairperson; and Megan O’Bryan was named president. Tony Costanzo, Monica Jackson and Gwendolyn Robinson were named as new directors to the board.
ULMER ATTORNEY NAMED TO BOARD: Rita Kline was elected to the board of Cleveland Intellectual Property Law Association.
DCA NAMES DEEMER CEO, PRESIDENT: Downtown Cleveland Alliance board of directors named Michael Deemer as CEO and president after a unanimous vote.
Misc.
WESTON, INC. PURCHASES FORMER FORD PLANT: Weston, Inc., the DiGeronimo Cos. and Scannell Properties partnered to purchase the former Ford Motor Co. property in Brook Park.
KEYBANK DONATES $1.5 MILLION: The KeyBank Foundation is making a $1.5 million grant to The MetroHealth System. The grant is part of KeyBank’s $40 billion National Community Benefits Plan.
IDEASTREAM REBRANDS: Ideastream rebranded and changed its name to Ideastream Public Media.
THIRD FEDERAL FOUNDATION DONATES $500,000: Marc A. Stefanski, chairman and CEO of Third Federal announced a $500,000 gift to The Literacy Cooperative to establish the Kurt Karakul Prize. The gift honors Karakul, the retiring executive director of the Third Federal Foundation.
