ON THE MOVE
OBERLIN COLLEGE APPOINTS DEAN: David Kamitsuka was appointed dean of the college of arts and sciences at Oberlin College. He has served as acting dean since summer 2018 and officially began his role on Jan. 1.
REA & ASSOCIATES ADDS 10: Regional accounting and business consulting firm Rea & Associates added 10 new employees. Karen Sating joined as a human resources manager in the consulting firm’s Cleveland office. Alyss Carpenter joined as a tax manager in its Dublin office. Mallory Smith Wilkes joined as a client service specialist in its Marietta office. Megan Yoak joined as a client service specialist in its Millersburg office. Debra Copple, Logan Ford and Jillian Carpenter joined as client service specialists in its New Philadelphia office. Paul Hugenberg III and Shawn Richardson joined as cybersecurity & data protection services principals in its Wooster office. Amanda Fry joined as an administrative assistant in its Wooster office.
CIVISTA BANK ADDS SIDOTI: Lisa Sidoti joined Civista Bank’s mortgage lending team. She is based in the Westlake loan production office.
ATS PROMOTES SELESNY: The American Technion Society promoted Joey Selesny to the position of senior director of development. Selesny will work to strengthen the relationship between ATS and communities in Ohio, as well as Michigan and Western Pennsylvania.
UH RAINBOW ADDS PHYSICIANS: The physicians of practices – Green Road Pediatrics in South Euclid and KidsFirst Pediatrics in Willoughby Hills – joined University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children for the more than 20,000 children they see annually.
UA ADDS EWIN AS VP: The University of Akron selected Tammy Ewin as vice president of communication and marketing, pending approval by the board of trustees. Ewin will fill the vacancy made by Wayne Hill, who was named vice president and chief of staff to President Gary Miller in August 2019.
BOARDS
CUYAHOGA VALLEY SCENIC RAILROAD ADDS TWO: Carl Kirkland Jr. and Mike Ostrowski joined the Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad board of trustees. Kirkland is the acting director for the office of business development at the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority. Ostrowski is the president of the Cleveland Monsters and COO, franchise operations – Cavaliers Operating Company, LLC.
