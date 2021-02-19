On the move
HANNA NAMES BARNES: James Barnes, III was named the new manager of the Howard Hanna Chardon Office.
PLAYWRIGHT FELLOW SELECTED: John Dayo-Aliya is the 2020-21 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow at Cleveland Public Theatre.
ARTS ORGANIZATION NAMES LEADERS: Josy Jones and Tessa Gaffney of The Chameleon Village Theatre Collective, and Katie Beck and Neema Bal of Gum-Dip Theatre will take over as the new leaders of Center for Applied Theater and Active Culture. The previous leaders, James Slowiak and Jairo Cuesta, will relocate to Paris, France.
HAHN LOESER ADDS PAIR: Alayna K. Bridgett and Caroline Hamilton have joined the Hahn Loeser Cleveland office as associates in the firm’s litigation area. Bridgett and Hamilton both graduated in 2020 from Case Western Reserve University and Wake Forest University, respectively.
ORCHESTRA PROMOTES PARAMESWARAN: The Cleveland Orchestra promoted Vinay Parameswaran to associate conductor. Parameswaran has been on the conducting staff of the orchestra since August 2017. Over the past 3½ seasons as assistant conductor, he served as cover conductor for Severance Hall, Blossom Music Festival, and other tour concerts, including during the 100th Cleveland Orchestra season and 50th anniversary season of Blossom Music Center.
ULMER ADDS ATTORNEY: Sachin V. Java joined Ulmer & Berne LLP as an associate. He will focus on corporate law matters, such as business counseling, mergers and acquisitions, and health care regulatory compliance. Prior to joining the legal profession, Java served in several clinical research and health care administration operational roles at Cleveland Clinic, and as an engineer for DePuy Orthopaedics, a Johnson & Johnson Co.
AKRON CHILDREN’S ADDS ARAYA: Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Adrian Araya joined Akron Children’s Hospital in its center for diabetes and endocrinology.
Honors
ULMER’S WIDEN ELECTED: Frederick N. Widen has been elected as a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel. Membership in the American College of Tax Counsel reserved for those at the top of their chosen profession. As an attorney, Widen concentrates his practice on representing businesses, real estate developers, private equity companies, and other clients in taxation, real estate, business and succession matters.
ULMER’S SCHEUFLER JOINS HOF: Alan W. Scheufler, partner and co-group leader of Ulmer’s banking and commercial finance practice group, was named to the Midwest Real Estate News Hall of Fame. Scheufler is a business, finance, and real estate attorney whose main focus is commercial and real estate finance.
OHIO ARTS COUNCIL HONORS TWO TRI-C PROFESSORS: Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) art professors Stephanie Craig and Andrea LeBlond have earned 2021 Individual Excellence Awards from the Ohio Arts Council. The award is presented to an artist with a high-quality body of work that exemplifies a specific discipline. Craig and LeBlond were both recognized in the craft category.
Boards
STEIN JOINS CIM BOARD: The Cleveland Institute of Music’s board of trustees elected Kevin M. Stein president, CEO and director of TransDigm Group Inc., to its board.
Misc.
NAI PLEASANT VALLEY DEALS: NAI Pleasant Valley sold three Denny’s corporate restaurants in the Northeast Ohio area in the fourth quarter of 2020. The former restaurants in Cleveland, North Canton and Willoughby were bought by B.A Sweetie Candy Co. Swenson’s Drive-Thru and a Chinese restaurant, respectively.
COLUMBIA GAS DONATES: Columbia Gas donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio to support the year-round efforts of the Red Cross to reduce home fire deaths and injuries with various approaches.
TOP SCORE FOR GIANT EAGLE: Giant Eagle, Inc. scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. The CEI rates companies on four pillars of criteria: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture and corporate social responsibility. Giant Eagle will also make a $5,000 contribution to the School of One at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland to celebrate the CEI recognition.
To submit news and photos for this column, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line), or mail to 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.