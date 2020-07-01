On the move
TUESDAY MUSICAL ADDS SNIDER: Tuesday Musical Association in Akron named Cynthia Snider executive director. Snider joined Tuesday Musical in 2015 to direct the organization’s fundraising and communications programs and has served as interim executive director since September 2019.
HIRAM ADDS VOGEL: Hiram College in Hiram added Andy Vogel as its director of wrestling operations and head coach for the reinstatement of the Hiram Terriers men’s wrestling program. Vogel joins the Terriers from Gettysburg College in Gettysburg, Pa., where he served as the head wrestling coach and assistant director of athletics for the past 13 years.
HIRAM APPOINTS OKUMA: President Lori Varlotta and the executive steering committee of the Hiram College board of trustees appointed Liz Okuma as senior vice president and dean of students to assist the college through the transition period this summer and fall.
CIVISTA BANK PROMOTES SEVEN: Sandusky-headquartered Civista Bank announced the following officer promotions: Jessica Steuk, private banking manager, was promoted to senior vice president; Rosalind DePina, mortgage operations manager to vice president; Jennifer Loveless to vice president; Timothy Naftzger, commercial banker to vice president; William Ludwick, commercial banker to assistant vice president, commercial lender; Steffani McVety, consumer loan leader to assistant vice president; and Keith Sergent, business intelligence manager, to assistant vice president.
ULMER ADDS LANDMAN: David A. Landman joined Ulmer & Berne LLP as a partner in its business litigation practice group. Landman focuses his practice on complex commercial litigation and divides his time between Ulmer’s New York and Cleveland offices.
CLINIC ADDS JURECKO TO LEADERSHIP: Cleveland Clinic named Dr. Leslie Jurecko as chief safety and quality officer. Jurecko will oversee enterprise safety and quality initiatives for the Cleveland Clinic health system and will report directly to Cleveland Clinic chief clinical transformation Officer Dr. James Merlino. In addition to her leadership role, she will continue to practice as a pediatric hospitalist with Cleveland Clinic Children’s.
BUDISH NOMINATES DRUCKER: Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish nominated Jesse Drucker for the role of director of human resources for Cuyahoga County. Drucker most recently served as the senior director of enterprise workforce relations for the University of California, Irvine.
UH RAINBOW APPOINTS OGBOGU: Dr. Princess U. Ogbogu was appointed chief of the division of allergy, immunology and rheumatology at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital. She joins from The Ohio State University, where she served as director, division of allergy and immunology, and associate professor of medicine since 2016.
FRANTZ WARD ADDS GUY: Alanna C. Guy joined Frantz Ward as an associate in its business law practice group. Guy has represented clients in mergers and acquisitions, private equity and venture financing transactions and corporate loan transactions. She has also advised clients on fund formation and dissolution alternatives.
IDEASTREAM ADDS CXO: ideastream named Mike Shafarenko as its first chief experience officer. He will be responsible for advancing the organization’s workplace practices and culture; act as a liaison between ideastream and its users; and develop programs and initiatives.
IDEASTREAM PROMOTES THREE: ideastream promoted Mike McIntyre to executive editor, Marlene Harris-Taylor to managing producer of the health unit and Anna Huntsman to reporter/producer.
Boards
RAINBOW BABIES & CHILDREN’S FOUNDATION: The Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation appointed seven new trustees to the foundation board and executive committee changes: Betsy Vuillemot-Figgie of Russell Township; Darya Jeffreys Klammer of Concord Township; Riddi Kline of Pepper Pike; Danielle Klonk of Strongsville; Michelle Perez of Bentleyville; Tricia Risman of Moreland Hills; and Gail Stein of Chagrin Falls. The 2020-2021 executive committee officers are: Collette Laisure of Pepper Pike, president; Terri Kennedy of Gates Mills, past president; Kim Monaghan of Hunting Valley, vice president treasurer; Colleen Abdalian of Shaker Heights, vice president development; Richelle McCoy of Solon, vice president secretary; Danielle Weiner of Hunting Valley, vice president trustee; Lissa Barry of Aurora, vice president advocacy; Patty Owens of Aurora, vice president marketing; and Nancy Berardinelli-Krantz of Hudson, vice president.
YMCA OF GREATER CLEVELAND: The YMCA of Greater Cleveland appointed four new board members: Anthony “Tony” Battle, chief compliance officer at Lincoln Electric; Jeffrey Bechtel, president, Cleveland region, and regional market executive – Ohio for First National Bank Corp.; Damian Grana, franchise owner, Chick-fil-A Rocky River; and Chas Withers, CEO, Dix & Eaton.
TRI-C NAMES LEADERSHIP TEAM: The Cuyahoga Community College Foundation announced its 2020-21 leadership team. Louis G. Joseph, president and CEO of The Brewer-Garrett Company, was appointed chairperson, succeeding John Skory, vice president of utility operations at FirstEnergy Corp, who will continue to serve on the foundation’s executive committee. Other foundation board officer appointments include: vice chairperson James B. Aronoff, partner, Thompson Hine LLP; vice chairperson Bernie Moreno, chairman, Ownum; vice chairperson Lorna Wisham, vice president, corporate affairs and community involvement, FirstEnergy; secretary Katherine T. O’Neill, community leader; treasurer and vice chairperson: Gregory J. Skoda, senior partner, Marcum LLP; and president Megan O’Bryan, vice president of resource development, Tri-C. William “Bill” Lacey, president and CEO of GE Lighting, was appointed as a new director to the foundation’s board and Jerry L. Kelsheimer was appointed as director emeritus.
Misc.
REDWOOD BREAKS GROUND: Redwood Living Inc. of Independence, a developer and owner of single-family apartment homes, broke ground on its first new neighborhood in Mansfield. The neighborhood will house 84 units ranging in size from 1,294 to 1,620 square feet.
AANP RECOGNIZED PIRC: The American Association of Nurse Practitioners recognized Lake Health nurse practitioner Michele Pirc with the 2020 Advocate State Award for Excellence for Ohio. The award is given annually to an individual in each state who has made a significant contribution toward increasing awareness and recognition of nurse practitioners.
ABA APPOINTS GOINS: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Frances Floriano Goins was appointed by the president of the American Bar Association to the ABA’s election law advisory committee. The ABA is a professional organization dedicated to defending liberty and delivering justice as the national representative of the legal profession.
To submit news and photos for this column, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line), fax to 216-454-8200 or mail to 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.