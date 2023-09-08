On the Move
CLEVELAND CLINIC NAMES JOHNSON CHIEF COMMUNITY OFFICER: Vickie Eaton Johnson was appointed global health system’s inaugural chief community officer for Cleveland Clinic.
POLIAN NAMED JCU AD: Brian Polian was named director of athletics for John Carroll University in University Heioghts.
WILSON-DOMER PLANNED PARENTHOOD PRESIDENT: Erica Wilson-Domer was named president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Ohio.
STEINLAGE JOINS MCCARTHY LEBIT: Rachel L. Steinlage has joined McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co. as principal attorney for the Creditor & Debtor Rights and Litigation practice groups.
POPELMAYER PROMOTED AT UNITED WAY: Kristen Popelmayer was promoted to chief marketing and communications officer of United Way of Greater Cleveland.
DI CENZO, GOMEZ JACOME JOIN ULMER & BERNE LLP: Giulia Di Cenzo joined Ulmer & Berne’s tax practice group and Javier Ignacio Gomez Jacome joined its financial services and securities litigation practice group.
FIVE ELECTED PARTNER: Cogen and Company elected five partners. They are Julie Lowry, assurance partner, Kaitlin Mansfield, assurance partner, Angel Rice, tax partner, Robert Venables, tax partner, and Krista Zuchowski, tax partner.
KIMPTON SCOFIELD NAMES POLO GM:Gia Polo has been named general manager of the Kimpton Schofield Hotel.
KHAWAM NAMED ASSOCIATE: Malek Khawam was named associate in the business practice area at Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP.
BAUCCO NAMED INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE: Jacob Baucco was named investment associate for Capital Advisors, Ltd.
IMELI, TAGARAO PROMOTED AT RENNER OTTO: Kathryn Imeli and Lauren Tagarao were promoted to senior associates at Renner Otto.
WATERS JOINS MCCARTHY LEBIT
Matthew Waters has joined McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co., LPA in its IP Practice Group.
KOEHLER NAMED EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Jean Koehler was named executive director of Urban Squash Cleveland.
Boards
RAINBOW FOUNDATION BOARD ADDS FOUR: Michelle Wesley Licata, Angela McDonald-Fisher, Elizabeth Pinkerton and Meltrice Sharp joined the board of trustees of Rainbow Babies & Children’s Foundation in Cleveland.
PATNO PRESIDENT OF OHIO ASSOCIATION FOR JUSTICE: Christian R. Patno, head of McCarthy, Lebit, Crystal & Liffman Co.’s personal injury, medical malpractice and wrongful death practice, was sworn in as president of the Ohio Association for Justice.
Awards
ULMER & BERNE LLP EARNS TOP MARKS: Ulmer & Berne was recognized as a leading law firm in “Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business.” Six practices and 16 of its attorneys ranked in the 2023 edition.
GUYURON NAMED TO “BEST PLASTIC SURGEONS” LIST: Dr. Bahman Guyuron was named to Newsweek’s “America’s Best Plastic Surgeons 2023” list. This is his third year on the list.
Misc.
THOMAS ELECTED TO BOARD OF MANAGERS: Justin Thomas, partner, was elected to the board of managers for Cohen & Company.
