On the move
CLEVELAND DIAGNOSTICS ADDS STOVSKY: Dr. Mark Stovsky joined Cleveland Diagnostics, Inc., as chief medical officer. Stovsky previously served as senior director for emerging business at Cleveland Clinic Ventures and science and technology innovations officer at Cleveland Clinic Innovations as well as a staff urologist in the Cleveland Clinic Glickman Urological and Kidney Institute and an associate professor of surgery (urology) in the CCF Lerner School of Medicine.
SINGERMAN MILLS ADDS TWO: Singerman Mills Desberg & Kauntz Co. LPA added Nathaniel D. Tucker as an associate practicing tax law and Julie E. Firestone as a principal practicing estate planning and probate law.
FRANTZ WARD ADDS SELBY: Matthew J. Selby joined the partnership at Frantz Ward LLP. Selby will lead the firm’s transportation and logistics law practice. He represents domestic and international transportation organizations including motor carriers, leasing companies, third-party logistics providers, regional and national shippers and large private fleets.
KEYBANK PROMOTES FIALA: Eric Fiala will take on the role of head of corporate responsibility at KeyBank, overseeing the company’s community engagement, environmental, social and governance teams, philanthropy and Community Reinvestment Act teams. Fiala joined KeyBank in 2002.
NAALEH ADDS SOLGANIK: Daniel Solganik was named director of behavioral health services at Naaleh in Beachwood. He will be answering Naaleh’s referral hotline, supervising its teen mentorship program and expanding its community programming.
CRYSTAL CLINIC ADDS TWO: Psychiatrists Dr. James Klejka and Dr. Travis Cleland joined Crystal Clinic Orthopedic Center’s newly-formed division of physical medicine and rehabilitation. Klejka has provided electro-diagnostic testing at Crystal Clinic on a consultative basis to diagnose peripheral nerve disorders and conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome, nerve injuries from the spine, muscle diseases such as muscular dystrophy, motor neuron diseases such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and neuromuscular junction disorders such as myasthenia gravis. Cleland joins from the department of physical medicine and rehabilitation at MetroHealth in Cleveland, where he most recently served as director of electromyography, associate director of the division of musculoskeletal rehabilitation, and director of acute musculoskeletal medicine.
PLANNING COMMISSION APPOINTS CIEREBIEJ: The Cuyahoga County planning commission appointed Mary Cierebiej as executive director. Cierebiej recently served as senior director of site strategies for TeamNEO, leading economic development efforts to create an inventory of competitive sites and attract businesses to Northeast Ohio.
MOMENTIVE TECHNOLOGIES NAMES CEO: Momentive Technologies named Philip L. Rose as its CEO and president. He was also appointed to the company’s board of directors. He succeeds Ludwig Pabst who served as interim CEO and president beginning since May 2020. Pabst will continue to serve on the board of directors and act as chairman of the technology advisory committee.
UVEYE ADDS THREE: Michael Kirk, Scott Williams and Jim Boehnlein were named to senior sales management positions for UVeye, a supplier of automated vehicle inspection systems for car dealerships, used-car auction houses and major vehicle fleets. Kirk joins UVeye as national accounts director; Williams will be the company’s Midwest regional sales director; and Boehnlein will serve as director of the Northeast and Mideast regions.
Honors
HUNT NAMED TOP SUPERINTENDENT: Chagrin Falls Schools Superintendent Robert Hunt was named the 2021 Ohio Superintendent of the Year by the Buckeye Association of School Administrators. Hunt’s nomination cited that while his ability to lead the district and collaborate with parents/guardians and the community has always been long apparent, challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have exemplified his leadership ability.
Boards
AUDIOLOGY ACADEMY NAMES SYDLOWSKI PRESIDENT: The American Academy of Audiology named Sarah Sydlowski president-elect of its board of directors. Sydlowski is audiology director of the hearing implant program at Cleveland Clinic and clinical assistant professor of otolaryngology – head and neck surgery at Case Western Reserve University. She is also adjunct faculty at the Kent State University and The University of Akron, where she teaches the graduate implantable technologies course.
FARMERS & MERCHANTS BANCORP APPOINTS JOHNSTON: Lori A. Johnston was appointed to the board of directors of both Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. and Farmers & Merchants State Bank. The company’s board of directors has increased in size from 12 to 13 members. Johnston is president of ProMedica Insurance Corporation, an affiliate of ProMedica Health System.
Misc
VISINTAINER RECEIVES CERTIFICATION: Frantz Ward LLP announced paralegal Noelle M. Visintainer has received the Ohio State Bar Association paralegal certification. She is one of 13 paralegals to receive this certification in November 2020.
ULMER ELECTS TWO TO MANAGEMENT: Ulmer & Berne LLP announced partners Jeffrey S. Dunlap and Douglas K. Sesnowitz were elected to the firm’s management committee. The seven-member group is responsible for guiding the operations and strategic direction of the firm. Each will serve three-year terms on the committee beginning Jan. 1, 2021.
