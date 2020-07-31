ON THE MOVE
PROFORMEX ADDS LANCE: Stephen Lance joined Proformex in Cleveland as vice president of sales. Lance is an experienced startup SaaS sales strategist who will focus his efforts on further developing a customer-first, forecast-reliable and growth-oriented sales organization.
UVEYE ADDS TWO: Glenn Hemminger joined UVeye as managing director of North American operations and Bob Rich will be the North American sales director. The Israeli supplier of contact-free vehicle-inspection systems recently announced plans to establish new offices in Ohio and New York, and expects to open production and warehouse facilities in the U.S. next year. Hemminger was director of international business development at Cleveland-based Dealer Tire. He previously served in senior management positions at Cliffs Natural Resources and Gas Natural Inc. Rich was a regional sales manager at Frogdata, a provider of advanced data analytics platforms for car dealerships. His sales and marketing experience includes work at DealerSocket, CDK Global, Cars.com and The Cleveland Plain Dealer.
MIDDLEFIELD BANKING ADDS KERN: Gary C. Kern joined The Middlefield Banking Company as chief information officer. Kern will lead the company’s IT strategy development and implementation to support Middlefield’s corporate goals and compliance requirements.
YMCA ADDS BUFORD-BRAZZELL: The YMCA of Greater Cleveland appointed Shanette Buford-Brazzell as director, annual campaign. Buford-Brazzell will develop and implement annual campaign strategies in conjunction with the Y’s branches. She comes from Case Western Reserve University, where she served in the Weatherhead School of Management alumni and development department as the assistant director, alumni relations and annual giving.
HANNAH PERKINS SCHOOL PROMOTES JONES-MAROTTA: Noelle Jones-Marotta was promoted from lead kindergarten teacher to education director for Hanna Perkins School in Shaker Heights. She takes over the role from Barbara Streeter, who has held that position since 2009. Streeter will remain on the Hanna Perkins School staff as consulting therapist.
DIX & EATON PROMOTIONS: Amy McGahan assumed leadership of Dix & Eaton in Cleveland’s media relations practice and Kris Fiocca was promoted to account executive. McGahan joined the firm in 1997 and was promoted to managing director in 2019. She has more than 20 years of experience in public relations, specializing in media relations, crisis communications, media/communications training and event management and promotion. McGahan assists organizations across various industries with setting strategy, developing cogent and compelling messaging and conducting media outreach on national, regional and local levels.
NATHAN REJOINS CRESTMONT CADILLAC: Paul Nathan rejoined Crestmont Cadillac in Beachwood. Nathan began his career in the automotive industry as a sales consultant at Crestmont Cadillac. In 1995, he joined Central Cadillac, serving as the new car sales manager for 25 years.
BOARDS
ARTSNOW: ArtsNow in Akron added three board members to join in the work of advancing the arts and culture sector in Summit County. Lisa King, Steve Millard, and Georgia Nix Miller began their first term as trustees July 1, the organization’s five-year anniversary.
INMOTION: Frantz Ward LLP partner Michael N. Chesney was elected to the board of directors of InMotion for a three-year term. InMotion is a nonprofit center dedicated to helping people manage their Parkinson’s Disease, take charge of their well-being and embrace the opportunities and challenges ahead.
ACE MENTOR PROGRAM: Hahn Loeser & Parks LLP partner Aaron S. Evenchik was elected to the board of directors for the ACE Mentor Program of Cleveland. Evenchik’s three-year term as co-chair of the nominating committee began on July 1.
NEOMED: Gov. Mike DeWine appointed Joshua Tidd, a second-year College of Medicine student at NEOMED, to serve as a student member on the Northeast Ohio Medical University board of trustees for a term beginning June 30 and ending June 29, 2022.
WITTENBERG UNIVERSITY: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner William D. Edwards was elected as chair of the Wittenberg University board of directors. Edwards is a 1989 Wittenberg University graduate and has been a member of the board since 2015. He was elected vice-chair in 2018.
SHAKER SCHOOLS FOUNDATION: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Jennifer Lawry Adams was appointed to the board of trustees of the Shaker Schools Foundation, a nonprofit that supports Shaker Heights City Schools by enriching educational opportunities for the district’s students. Adams is a graduate of Shaker Heights schools.
WORLDWIDE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS: Ulmer & Berne LLP counsel Stanley D. Prybe was elected as secretary of the Northeast Ohio chapter of Worldwide Employee Benefits. Prybe continues to serve on the chapter’s steering committee.
TUESDAY MUSICAL: Tuesday Musical in Akron added three new board members and two new officers as of July 1. Linda Liesem of Bath is Tuesday Musical’s new president, and George Pope of Akron is the new vice president/president-elect. Both are longtime board members. Continuing as officers are treasurer Paul Mucha of Stow, secretary Marianne Miller of Massillon and governance committee chair Maggy McClure of Akron. New at-large board members are Mark Greer of Akron, Claire Purdy of Bath and Shirley Workman of Akron.
GOODWILL: Goodwill Industries of Greater Cleveland and East Central Ohio, Inc. appointed four new members to its board of directors in June for three-year terms. They are: Rabbi Jonathan Adland, Marcie Finney, Cleo Lucas and Daniel McFadden.
PCA/ACA: David L. Moody, retention and advising specialist and adjunct professor at Lake Erie College, was elected the board chair of the Popular Culture Association/American Culture Association.
MISC.
ALLSTATE JOINS CROCKER PARK: Allstate Insurance opened a location June 1 at Crocker Park in Westlake. This will be the second Allstate Insurance office for local owner Laura Rohrbach, who began her business more than 15 years ago in Strongsville.
MIHALJEVIC RECOGNIZED: Cleveland Clinic President and CEO Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic was named to Modern Healthcare’s list of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives. This is the third straight year Mihaljevic received this recognition.
LOFTUS RECOGNIZED: Frantz Ward LLP partner Nora Loftus is a recipient of the 2020 Women of Professional Excellence Award from the YMCA Greater Cleveland.
TAYLOR SERVES AS COVID-19 NURSING HOME LEADER: Registered nurse Dallas Taylor, director of nursing at Eliza Bryant Village in Cleveland, is one of 25 leaders selected to serve in a leadership role on the independent Coronavirus Commission for Safety and Quality in Nursing Homes. The commission members were chosen from more than 800 applications.
ULMER RECOGNIZED: Ulmer & Berne LLP was awarded Profiles in Diversity Journal’s first Diversity Team Award, which recognizes talented and dedicated team members who work to support and advance diversity and inclusion within their organizations.
HARRIS ADDED TO CLASS: Ulmer & Berne LLP partner Paul R. Harris was named to the 2021 class of Leadership Cleveland by the Cleveland Leadership Center. Harris is one of 68 new members, drawn from organizations across the city of Cleveland and chosen through a competitive application process.
WESTFIELD BANK HONORED: Westfield Bank was honored with a Top Workplaces in Northeast Ohio award for 2020.
To submit news and photos for this column, send to editorial@cjn.org (include “Business Briefs” in the subject line), fax to 216-454-8200 or mail to 23880 Commerce Park, Suite 1, Beachwood, OH 44122.