On the move
PLAYWRIGHT FELLOW SELECTED: John Dayo-Aliya is the 2020-21 Nord Family Foundation Playwright Fellow at Cleveland Public Theatre.
ARTS ORGANIZATION NAMES LEADERS: Josy Jones and Tessa Gaffney of The Chameleon Village Theatre Collective, and Katie Beck and Neema Bal of Gum-Dip Theatre, will take over as the new leaders of Center for Applied Theater and Active Culture. The previous leaders, James Slowiak and Jairo Cuesta, will relocate to Paris.
HAHN LOESER ADDS FOUR: Alayna K. Bridgett, Caroline Hamilton, Phil Eckenrode and Matthew J. Ambrose joined Hahn Loeser’s Cleveland office. Eckenrode rejoined the firm as of counsel, and Bridgett, Hamilton and Ambrose joined as associates.
CLEVELAND ORCHESTRA PROMOTES PARAMESWARAN: The Cleveland Orchestra promoted Vinay Parameswaran to associate conductor. Parameswaran has been on the conducting staff of the orchestra since August 2017. Over the past 3½ seasons as assistant conductor, he served as cover conductor for Severance Hall, Blossom Music Festival and other tour concerts, including during the 100th Cleveland Orchestra season and 50th anniversary season of Blossom Music Center.
ULMER ADDS ATTORNEYS: Sachin V. Java joined Ulmer & Berne LLP as an associate. He will focus on corporate law matters such as business counseling, mergers and acquisitions, and health care regulatory compliance. Michael J. Scheiman and Emmanuel I. Sanders joined Ulmer & Berne LLP as associates. Scheiman will join the business law practice group, while Sanders will join the product liability practice group.
CLEVELAND FOUNDATION NAMES KURI: Lillian Kuri was named executive vice president and COO of the Cleveland Foundation.
HOWARD HANNA MOVES: Julie Zak was named manager of the Howard Hanna Macedonia office. James Barnes III was named the new manager of the Howard Hanna Chardon office. Amy Martin was elected as executive director for the Howard Hanna Children’s Free Care Fund. Martin graduated from the University of Pittsburgh with a Bachelor of Arts in communications, is a certified fundraising executive, and a member of the National Association of Nonprofit Organizations and Executives.
GRAY RETIRES: Patricia Gray is retiring as manager at the Heights Libraries’ Coventry branch after 15 years. Maggie Kinney will assume Gray’s position.
AKRON CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL MOVES: Dr. Naveen Uli joined Akron Children’s Hospital as medical director for the center for diabetes and endocrinology. Uli was previously a physician and director of pediatric endocrinology fellowships at University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital in Cleveland. Dr. Bruna Schneider joined in its neurodevelopmental science center. Pediatric endocrinologist Dr. Adrian Araya joined the hospital in its center for diabetes and endocrinology. Kathleen Hassara, joined Akron Children’s Hospital in its neurodevelopmental science center.
GEAUGA HUMANE NAMES EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR: Kenneth Clarke is the new executive director at Geauga Humane Society’s Rescue Village.
Honors
ULMER & BERNE HONORS: Frederick N. Widen was elected as a fellow of the American College of Tax Counsel. Membership in the counsel is reserved for those at the top of their chosen profession. As an attorney, Widen concentrates his practice on representing businesses, real estate developers, private equity companies and other clients in taxation, real estate, business and succession matters. Alan W. Scheufler, partner and co-group leader of Ulmer’s banking and commercial finance practice group, was named to the Midwest Real Estate News Hall of Fame. Scheufler is a business, finance and real estate attorney whose main focus is commercial and real estate finance. Amanda Martinsek was named to The American Lawyer’s list of Midwest Trailblazers, which celebrates legal professionals throughout the Midwest who are agents of change that have made significant marks on the practice, policy and advancements in their sectors. Ulmer & Berne was named Benchmark Litigation’s 2021 Ohio firm of the year for the fifth consecutive year.
ARTS COUNCIL HONORS PAIR: Cuyahoga Community College art professors Stephanie Craig and Andrea LeBlond earned 2021 Individual Excellence Awards from the Ohio Arts Council. The award is presented to an artist with a high-quality body of work that exemplifies a specific discipline. Craig and LeBlond were both recognized in the craft category.
FRANTZ WARD’S SANCHEZ HONORED: Frantz Ward partner Marc Sanchez was named to the inaugural 2021 International Latino Leaders Worth Watching List. The leaders selected for this award have addressed racism and bias through their advocacy, perseverance, legacy and professional achievements.
Boards
CHAPPELL JOINS METROHEALTH BOARD: The MetroHealth System board of trustees appointed Inajo Davis Chappell to its board.
RILEY TO LEAD RED CROSS: Kim Riley was named chair for the American Red Cross of Northeast Ohio for 2021-23. She has been on the board since December 2017.
SETHI ELECTED TO BOARD: The Cleveland Museum of Art elected Manisha Ahuja Sethi to its board of trustees for a five-year term.
BEACHWOOD CHAMBER ELECTS EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: Brian Friedman of Nest Insurance Solutions, Juwanna Williams of Buffalo Lodging, Chris Truax of Lake Health Beachwood Medical Center and Tim Williams of Dollar Bank were named president, vice president, treasurer and secretary, respectively, of the Beachwood Chamber of Commerce.
STEIN JOINS CIM BOARD: The Cleveland Institute of Music elected Kevin M. Stein, president, CEO and director of TransDigm Group Inc., to its board of trustees.
PAIR JOIN BOYS & GIRLS CLUB BOARD: Victor Alexander and Geoff Tanner were appointed to the board of directors of Boys & Girls Clubs of Northeast Ohio Alexander is executive vice president and head of consumer banking at KeyCorp, while Tanner is chief commercial and marketing officer for The J.M. Smucker Co.
TRI-C PRESIDENT NAMED TO BOARD: Cuyahoga Community College President Alex Johnson was named chair of the Achieving the Dream board of directors. ATD leads a network of more than 300 community colleges that are committed to helping students meet their academic, career and personal goals.
CMBA APPOINTS NEW OFFICER, DIRECTORS: The Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association selected seven new members to join the board. John J. Russo was selected as vice president, while Nicholas A. DiCello, Khalilah A. Lawson, John P. Slagter, Carla M. Tricarichi, Robin M. Wilson and Kyleigh A. Weinfurtner were named directors.
DCA NAMES CHAIRWOMAN: Downtown Cleveland Alliance named Karen Paganini as chairwoman of the board. DCA also appointed Teresa Metcalf Beasley as vice chair, and Cheryl Wearsch and Matthew Nipper to its board of directors.
Misc.
NAI PLEASANT VALLEY SELLS DENNY’S: NAI Pleasant Valley sold three Denny’s corporate restaurants in the Northeast Ohio area in the fourth quarter of 2020. The former restaurants in Cleveland, North Canton and Willoughby were bought by B.A Sweetie Candy Co., Swenson’s Drive-Thru and a Chinese restaurant, respectively.
COLUMBIA GAS DONATES: Columbia Gas donated $50,000 to the American Red Cross of Northern Ohio to support the year-round efforts of the Red Cross to reduce home fire deaths and injuries.
TOP SCORE FOR GIANT EAGLE: Giant Eagle, Inc. scored 100 on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index. The CEI rates companies on four pillars of criteria: non-discrimination policies across business entities, equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families, supporting an inclusive culture, and corporate social responsibility. Giant Eagle will also make a $5,000 contribution to the School of One at the LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland to celebrate the CEI recognition.
TAFT EXPANDS: Taft Law is establishing a new public affairs strategies group in Washington, D.C., and its Midwestern markets in Ohio, Indiana and Illinois.
KEIM NAMED CMBA CO-CHAIR: Christopher G. Keim, managing partner of Frantz Ward LLP, was named co-chair of the Cleveland Metropolitan Bar Association’s work group on continuing criminal Justice reform.
